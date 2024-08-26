Chhattisgarh: 25 Naxalites Surrender In Bijapur

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): At least 25 Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar have surrendered to authorities in Bijapur. The surrender took place at the Bijapur Superintendent of Police (SP) office. Influenced by ongoing security operations and government schemes such as the Niyyad Nellnar Yojana, these Naxalites chose to give up arms. All of them were wanted by the government, with bounties on their heads, officials said.

Among them are three members of Maoists' platoon number two, a deputy commander, a member of the Local Organisation Secured (LOS), and a member of the Chetana Natya Manch (CNM). These Maoists were associated with the Bhairamgarh and the Gangalore Area Committees.Three of the surrendered Naxalites had bounties of Rs eight lakh on their heads. Among them are Shambati Madkam, Jyoti Punem, and Mahesh Telam, all of whom were involved in serious crimes, including attacks on security forces, they added.

Shambati Madkam, considered a dangerous Naxalite, was involved in the infamous Minpa and Tekalgudem encounters, which resulted in the martyrdom of 17 and 21 soldiers, respectively. Jyoti Punem is accused of various violent acts, including road blockages and attacks on security personnel. Mahesh Telam has been accused of involvement in multiple IED blasts and roadblocks. In addition, one Maoist, Vishnu Kartam alias Meenu, carried a Rs three lakh bounty.

The surrendered Naxalites cited internal atrocities done by Maoist leaders as one of the primary reasons for abandoning their violent path. Bijapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Yadav said, "Impressed by the government’s rehabilitation policy, 25 Naxalites have surrendered. Three of them had bounties of Rs 8 lakh on their heads. All of them have decided to leave the path of violence and join the mainstream after witnessing the atrocities of Maoists."

Under the government’s rehabilitation policy, each surrendered Naxalite has received a financial grant of Rs 25,000 as a part of their reintegration into society.

Read More