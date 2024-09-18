Chhattisgarh: 2 Killed, 2 Injured As Soldier Fires At Colleagues In Balrampur

Balrampur (Chhattisgarh): A devastating incident occurred at the Bhutahi Mod CAF Camp in Balrampur district, Surguja division, on Wednesday when a soldier opened fire on his colleagues with an INSAS rifle, leaving two soldiers dead and two others injured, police said.

ASP Shailendra Pandey briefing reporters about the incident in Balrampur (ETV Bharat)

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shailendra Pandey, the incident took place within the CAF camp premises. "One soldier died on the spot from a bullet wound, while another succumbed to shock after witnessing the traumatic event. The two injured soldiers were administered first aid and rushed to Ambikapur for further treatment. Their condition remains stable," added Pandey.

The accused soldier, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken into custody by Balrampur police, the senior police official said. Legal action is being taken against him, but the motive behind the shooting remains unclear, the ASP added.

"We are investigating the incident and will take necessary action," ASP Pandey said. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, with local authorities and military officials expressing condolences to the families of the deceased. An investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

