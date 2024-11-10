ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: 150 Youth Get Free Training At Jungle Warfare College To Fight Naxalism

Training going on at Jungle Warfare School, Kanker (above) and People marching to protest against the removal of CAF camp ( ETV Bharat )

Kanker: The Jungle Warfare College, one of the country’s largest military training centres, is currently imparting free training to Chhattisgarh youth, both men and women, to make them ready for the army and police forces.

The initiative, which started almost eight months ago, is aimed at providing opportunities for rural youth amid a lack of resources and guidance for various competitive and recruitment exams.

“The training program aims to upgrade and empower youth from interior areas of Chhattisgarh to overcome various constraints and prepare for armed forces,” said Amar Singh Kurre, who is DSP at the college.

“At least 150 youth of the state’s rural areas have already benefitted from the training program,” he said.

Success Stories

According to locals, the training not only makes the youth ready for the competitive exams but also encourages them to serve the country with the spirit of the armed forces.

Anil Yadav, a resident of Imalipara village, said that he wasn't aware of the recruitment process, but after joining the training provided by the college, he gained vast knowledge about the field.

“After joining the training, I understand every detail of the recruitment process. I come here daily and take training. I also appeal to other youth to join this prestigious college,” he said.

Another trainee, Amit Kumar, who hails from Naxal-affected Amabeda, expressed similar views, saying, “The training gives us insight into the recruitment process, and we're thankful to the authorities for the opportunity.”

A Sub-Inspector exam aspirant, Bireshwari Kurre, said he was able to perform well in the exam after training at the warfare college. “ I credit my selection to the school, trainers, and administration, as it helped me get into the armed forces,” he said.

Combatting Naxalism

Amid the challenge of Naxalism, the Jungle Warfare College is considered a key institute, helping forces fight extremist groups in Bastar.