Chhattisgarh: 14 Held For Arranging Feast Of 'Banned Meat', Says Police

Jashpur: The Chhattisgarh Police have arrested at least 14 people on charges of eating “banned meat” in Behrakhar village here, officials said on Monday.

They said the accused persons had organised a feast of “banned meat” of which the police got a tipoff.

“We reached the spot and confiscated the banned meat. After this, all the accused were arrested. Tangi and meat-cutting equipment were also recovered from the location,” said a senior police officer.

He said a case has been registered at the Narayanpur police station area of the district.

Giving details about this case, Superintendent of Police (SP) Shashi Mohan Singh said that on Sunday (November 24), the police in Narayanpur received information from an informer that “banned meat” was being cooked at the house of the accused in the Behrakhar village.