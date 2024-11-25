Chhattisgarh: 14 Held For Arranging Feast Of 'Banned Meat', Says Police

Jashpur: The Chhattisgarh Police have arrested at least 14 people on charges of eating “banned meat” in Behrakhar village here, officials said on Monday.
They said the accused persons had organised a feast of “banned meat” of which the police got a tipoff.
“We reached the spot and confiscated the banned meat. After this, all the accused were arrested. Tangi and meat-cutting equipment were also recovered from the location,” said a senior police officer.
He said a case has been registered at the Narayanpur police station area of the district.
Giving details about this case, Superintendent of Police (SP) Shashi Mohan Singh said that on Sunday (November 24), the police in Narayanpur received information from an informer that “banned meat” was being cooked at the house of the accused in the Behrakhar village.
“We immediately formed a team and raided the house and arrested at least 14 people, including the main accused and his accomplices,” he said.
“They had cut the meat with a sharp weapon and kept its remains in a sack. At least 10 kg of meat was prepared and kept in two different pans. We seized the meat, a tangi, two pieces of bait, and a white plastic sack from the possession of the accused,” Singh said, adding that the accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.
Police said that all the arrested persons had confessed to cooking and eating “banned meat” and had been booked under the Animal Cruelty Act.