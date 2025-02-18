Pune: Nearly 7000 KM from Maharashtra, a magnificent equestrian statue of son-of-the-soil Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is set to be installed in Tokyo, Japan on March 8, 2025.

An initiative of Punekar organisation, this 8-ft-tall statue is being flown to Japan on a special plane on Tuesday (February 18) after it completed a significant journey across India. As part of the initiative, Shiv Swarajya Yatra covered nearly 8000 KM through 13 states of India with Shivaji's statue, to honour the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Statue Flown Beyond Borders, To Be Installed In Tokyo On Women’s Day (ETV Bharat)

The unveiling ceremony in Tokyo, which coincides with International Women's Day, will not only feature the statue but also throw open a museum showcasing rare historical treasures donated by Bhandarkar Oriental School and the History Research Board.

There is a bigger idea behind installation of Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Japan. Hemant Jadhav, president of the Punekar organization, said that the monument is being installed to strengthen the ties between India and Japan, and at the same time, inspire the people of Japan with the valour and leadership of the brave Maratha King. "The statue is a symbol of Indian strength and history. The museum will display treasures that reflect our rich cultural heritage,” said Jadhav.

The statue, sculpted by Vivek Khatavkar, is designed keeping in mind Japan’s geographical structure and challenges in mind. "The statue weighs over 250 KG. It has been designed in a way that it will withstand Japan’s frequent earthquakes and tsunamis. The memorial will last for at least the next 100 years," said Jadhav.

