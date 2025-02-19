Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: Birthplace Junnar Erupts In Celebrations, Tributes Pour In For The Legendary Warrior

Pune: At the stroke of midnight, fireworks illuminated the night sky over Maharashtra's Junnar at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, marking the 395th birth anniversary of the great Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Wednesday. The celebrations which began in Junnar late last night, will continue throughout the day, as it happens to be the birthplace of Shivaji Maharaj. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born on February 19, 1630 at the Shivneri Fort in Junnar, Pune.

Today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, attended the Shiv Jayanti celebrations underway at Shivneri Fort, to pay respects to the Maratha warrior King and founder of Hindavi Swarajya.

CM Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Shinde and Ajit Pawar attend Chhatrapati Shivaji birth anniversary celebrations in Junnar (ETV Bharat)

Speaking on the occasion, CM Fadnavis announced that all illegal encroachments at the fort would be removed to pave way for declaration of Shivaji’s 12 forts as UNESCO World Heritage Sites. "The state government has formed a task force to conserve the forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and all encroachments on the forts will be removed. 12 forts have been nominated for UNESCO's World Heritage Sites. Shivaji was not just a warrior, but a great administrator too. He created an army of 'Mavlas'. Shivaji Maharaj has been an inspiration to our country," the chief minister said.

"As true ‘Mavlas’ of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, we bow before his visionary leadership whose principles and ideals continue to inspire and shape our society. Following the values and teachings of our greatest King, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, we are shaping Maharashtra and India for a better tomorrow with unwavering commitment and vision," the CM said in a post.

On Tuesday, CM Fadnavis unveiled a grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the historically significant city of Badlapur to honour his legacy in Indian history.

Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, said, "Shivaji Maharaj is a precious boon to the motherland. He was a guiding force. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj still resides in everyone's breath, mind, heart, and life." Bhosale urged everyone to follow the path set by Shivaji Maharaj, who created a new history by building Swarajya from nothing.

Not just in Maharashtra, wishes poured in for the legendary warrior from across the nation.

Paying tributes, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on X, "On the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of 'Hindvi Swaraj', the protector of India's faith and identity, we pay tribute to him. His sacrificial life for the sake of religion, culture and dignity will always inspire us all."

Rajasthan Governor and former BJP MP Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma paid floral tributes to Shivaji Maharaj at the Raj Bhavan in Jaipur.

