Chhath Puja: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Offers Prayers, Reviews Preparations In Patna

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar participated in Chhath Puja at his residence on Thursday. His sister and other family members were also involved in the rituals. The family offered Arghya to Lord Bhaskar at the pond located on the Chief Minister's property. Only a few close associates joined Nitish Kumar and his family for the ceremony. After offering Arghya to Lord Bhaskar, the Chief Minister left by steamer to observe the Chhath Mahaparva celebrations taking place along the banks of the Ganga in Patna.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was accompanied by BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, and Vijay Sinha. JP Nadda has arrived in Patna for the Chhath festival after many years. Both Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha, along with State President Dilip Jaiswal, were also present at the airport.

Today marks the first Arghya of Chhath, during which devotees are offering prayers to the setting Sun, Lord Bhaskar. A large number of devotees have gathered at the Chhath Ghat, creating a deeply devotional atmosphere.

Lakhs of people are participating in the Chhath Puja along the banks of the Ganga in Patna. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is personally overseeing the preparations to ensure that the Chhath devotees and pilgrims do not encounter any difficulties. The government is paying special attention to all aspects, from security to cleanliness. Additionally, a significant number of divers have been deployed in the Ganga to monitor the safety of the participants.