Chhath Puja 2024: A Vibrant Celebration Of Faith, Devotion And Cultural Heritage In UP

Varanasi/Lucknow/Gorakhpur/Prayagraj: Chhath Puja, the four-day festival that symbolizes deep respect for nature and prayers for the welfare of loved ones, concluded with fasting women and their families gathering at the riverbanks to offer Arghya (water offering) to the rising sun, marking the end of a 36-hour Nirjala (waterless) fast. Fireworks, music, and dance filled the air as the sun rose over the ghats, illuminating the dedication of the devotees.

In Varanasi, devotees flocked the sacred Ganga Ghats, eagerly awaiting the sunrise. As the first rays touched the water, the fasting women stepped into the river to offer their prayers, applying sindoor (vermilion) from their nose to their foreheads as a symbol of marital blessing and protection. This ritual, a central part of Chhath Puja, is not just a prayer for family well-being but a testament to the devotion of those who observe it.

Chhath Puja 2024 (ETV Bharat)

From Bihar to the World

Rooted in Bihar, Chhath Puja’s reach has expanded beyond state lines and into global consciousness, showcasing the powerful pull of folk traditions. On Thursday (Nov 7), devotees offered prayers to the setting sun, followed by the concluding sunrise prayer on Friday. Across Varanasi’s Ganga Ghats, tens of thousands gathered for the ceremonies, turning the ghats into a sea of humanity united by faith. This unique celebration of the sun, nature, and familial bonds continues to attract a growing number of participants each year.

A Reverent Celebration Of Devotion And Resilience Across Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Celebration in Lucknow

In Lucknow, the festive spirit of Chhath was palpable. By early morning, women assembled at the city’s Laxman Mela Ground to offer their Arghya as the sun rose as early as 6:52 a.m. Months of preparation culminated in this sacred moment, where vibrant colors, new sarees, and traditional songs filled the air. Folk singer Sanju Singh serenaded the crowd with Chhath songs, adding a layer of cultural immersion to the event.

Local visitor Srishti Deshmukh, though not observing the fast, came to witness the beauty of this cultural spectacle, saying, “It reflects our culture and civilization. We feel safe and part of something much larger.” A visible police presence ensured that everyone felt secure even in the early hours, highlighting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s commitment to festival safety.

Chhath Puja 2024 (ETV Bharat)

Gorakhpur: An Overflow of Faith at the Ghats

In Gorakhpur, the fervor of Chhath Puja could be seen along the banks of the Rapti River and other popular ghats. Ram Ghat, Gorakhnath Ghat, Mansarovar at Gorakhnath Temple, and various other ghats were alive with the vibrant sounds of traditional songs and the scent of incense as families gathered to pray. Despite the crowds, an army of officers, including SDM and other officials, patrolled the ghats, ensuring that every family could participate without hindrance. With the assistance of drones, NDRF, SDRF teams, and divers, a spolice personnel ensured a ring of security for all.

Chhath Puja 2024 (ETV Bharat)

Prayer in Prayagraj

Prayagraj witnessed its own moving display of devotion as women observing the Nirjala fast gathered at the banks of the Sangam to greet the rising sun. Adorned in new sarees, these women performed the ritual with song and prayer, surrounded by a bustling crowd of onlookers and fellow worshippers. The administration’s preparation, coupled with the collective spirit of the crowd, turned the Chhath Puja celebrations into an inspiring demonstration of unity and cultural pride.

Chhath Puja 2024 (ETV Bharat)

Chhath Puja this year reminded the world of the enduring power of faith, the beauty of tradition, and the strength found in communal gatherings. From Varanasi to Prayagraj, the scenes of celebration echoed the shared values of family, devotion, and the reverence for nature that form the basis of the ancient festival.