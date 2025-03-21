MCB University VC Courts Controversy With Statement On Maa Sita, Apologizes

Chhatarpur: Shubha Tiwari, the Vice-Chancellor of Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh courted controversy with her statement on Maa Sita with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) demanding her resignation.

Tiwari, at a programme at Orchha Dham, referred to Valmiki's Ramayana and Tulasidas' Ramcharitmas. She said, "Maa Sita fell in love with Shri Ram after meeting him in a garden before their marriage as she found him attractive. But she rejected Ravana as he was fat and ugly. Ravana was a demon and Maa Sita did not like him. Tiwari called Maa Sita a feminist and said even before Ravana was killed by Shri Ram, he was defeated by her.

The statement led to outrage among Hindu outfits whose members staged protests at the University campus on Friday. Members of ABVP and other organisations locked the University gates and shouted slogans against the vice-chancellor. ABVP leader Swakshata Pathak said Tiwari's statement is condemnable and she must tender a public apology. Police personnel reached the campus and pacified the protesters. "We cannot tolerate such statements. The vice-chancellor must apologize," she said.

On the other hand, Tiwari said her statement was misinterpreted. "My statement was presented in a distorted manner. I had described Maa Sita as a strong woman and girls in the present times need to take inspiration from. I never made any objectionable or offensive comment on Maa Sita. I apologize if I hurt anyone's sentiments," she said.