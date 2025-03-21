ETV Bharat / state

MCB University VC Courts Controversy With Statement On Maa Sita, Apologizes

Outfits like ABVP staged protest on the university campus demanding apology from VC Shubha Tiwari and her resignation.

Shubha Tiwari, the Vice-Chancellor of Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh courted controversy with her statement on Maa Sita with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) demanding her resignatio
MCB University VC Shubha Tiwari (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 21, 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Chhatarpur: Shubha Tiwari, the Vice-Chancellor of Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh courted controversy with her statement on Maa Sita with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) demanding her resignation.

Tiwari, at a programme at Orchha Dham, referred to Valmiki's Ramayana and Tulasidas' Ramcharitmas. She said, "Maa Sita fell in love with Shri Ram after meeting him in a garden before their marriage as she found him attractive. But she rejected Ravana as he was fat and ugly. Ravana was a demon and Maa Sita did not like him. Tiwari called Maa Sita a feminist and said even before Ravana was killed by Shri Ram, he was defeated by her.

The statement led to outrage among Hindu outfits whose members staged protests at the University campus on Friday. Members of ABVP and other organisations locked the University gates and shouted slogans against the vice-chancellor. ABVP leader Swakshata Pathak said Tiwari's statement is condemnable and she must tender a public apology. Police personnel reached the campus and pacified the protesters. "We cannot tolerate such statements. The vice-chancellor must apologize," she said.

On the other hand, Tiwari said her statement was misinterpreted. "My statement was presented in a distorted manner. I had described Maa Sita as a strong woman and girls in the present times need to take inspiration from. I never made any objectionable or offensive comment on Maa Sita. I apologize if I hurt anyone's sentiments," she said.

Chhatarpur: Shubha Tiwari, the Vice-Chancellor of Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh courted controversy with her statement on Maa Sita with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) demanding her resignation.

Tiwari, at a programme at Orchha Dham, referred to Valmiki's Ramayana and Tulasidas' Ramcharitmas. She said, "Maa Sita fell in love with Shri Ram after meeting him in a garden before their marriage as she found him attractive. But she rejected Ravana as he was fat and ugly. Ravana was a demon and Maa Sita did not like him. Tiwari called Maa Sita a feminist and said even before Ravana was killed by Shri Ram, he was defeated by her.

The statement led to outrage among Hindu outfits whose members staged protests at the University campus on Friday. Members of ABVP and other organisations locked the University gates and shouted slogans against the vice-chancellor. ABVP leader Swakshata Pathak said Tiwari's statement is condemnable and she must tender a public apology. Police personnel reached the campus and pacified the protesters. "We cannot tolerate such statements. The vice-chancellor must apologize," she said.

On the other hand, Tiwari said her statement was misinterpreted. "My statement was presented in a distorted manner. I had described Maa Sita as a strong woman and girls in the present times need to take inspiration from. I never made any objectionable or offensive comment on Maa Sita. I apologize if I hurt anyone's sentiments," she said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VC SHUBHA TIWARI STATEMENTCHHATARPUR CHHATRASAL UNIVERSITYCHHATARPUR ABVP PROTESTCHHATARPUR VC CLARIFY STATEMENTSHUBHA TIWARI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.