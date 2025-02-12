ETV Bharat / state

Calf In Lap, Farmer Reaches SP Office Seeking Help To Find Stolen Buffalo

He also accused the Civil Line police station of ignoring his repeated requests to file the complaint to find his buffalo.

Calf In Lap, Farmer Reaches SP Office Seeking Help To Find Stolen Buffalo
Bhaiyalal Patel with his family and buffalo calf outside SP office in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 12, 2025, 4:35 PM IST

Chhatarpur: A unique but emotional scene unfolded in the office of the superintendent of police here in Madhya Pradesh when a farmer, Bhaiyalal Patel, came with a buffalo calf in his lap, pleading for help to find its missing mother. He claimed that his buffalo was stolen almost a month ago from Karri village here, leaving his family without an income source and the calf longing for its mother.

Bhaiyalal narrated his ordeal before the SP Agam Jain while his entire family accompanied him. He also accused the Civil Line police station of ignoring his repeated requests to file the complaint to find his buffalo.

“I have been visiting the police station for the last thirty days, but the police personnel turned a deaf ear towards my complaint,” Bhaiyalal said in a desperate voice.

Calf In Lap, Farmer Reaches SP Office Seeking Help To Find Stolen Buffalo
Bhaiyalal Patel with his family outside SP office in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Bhaiyalal says he struggles to feed his family and the buffalo calf, named Padwa. “The stolen buffalo was the primary source of income for my family and I would feed its milk to my children and the calf,” he says.

“Without the buffalo, I am forced to buy milk from outside, which is becoming increasingly difficult to afford. I am facing both human duty and a financial crisis together,” he adds.

Following the SP’s intervention, the police registered a case and assured Bhaiyalal of justice. He also directed the concerned police officers to find the buffalo and return it to Bhaiyalal.

“We have registered the case and former teams to search for the stolen buffalo. It will be handed over to Bhaiyalal once found,” said Chief SP Aman Mishra.

Read More

  1. A Buffalo Search Leads Police To Locate Mentally Challenged Gangrape Survivor in Telangana
  2. Dispute Between Two Villages Over Temple Buffalo Reaches Police Station In Karantaka, Villagers Demand DNA Test
  3. Gauhati High Court Quashes Assam Govt SOP To Hold Buffalo, Bulbul Fights

Chhatarpur: A unique but emotional scene unfolded in the office of the superintendent of police here in Madhya Pradesh when a farmer, Bhaiyalal Patel, came with a buffalo calf in his lap, pleading for help to find its missing mother. He claimed that his buffalo was stolen almost a month ago from Karri village here, leaving his family without an income source and the calf longing for its mother.

Bhaiyalal narrated his ordeal before the SP Agam Jain while his entire family accompanied him. He also accused the Civil Line police station of ignoring his repeated requests to file the complaint to find his buffalo.

“I have been visiting the police station for the last thirty days, but the police personnel turned a deaf ear towards my complaint,” Bhaiyalal said in a desperate voice.

Calf In Lap, Farmer Reaches SP Office Seeking Help To Find Stolen Buffalo
Bhaiyalal Patel with his family outside SP office in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Bhaiyalal says he struggles to feed his family and the buffalo calf, named Padwa. “The stolen buffalo was the primary source of income for my family and I would feed its milk to my children and the calf,” he says.

“Without the buffalo, I am forced to buy milk from outside, which is becoming increasingly difficult to afford. I am facing both human duty and a financial crisis together,” he adds.

Following the SP’s intervention, the police registered a case and assured Bhaiyalal of justice. He also directed the concerned police officers to find the buffalo and return it to Bhaiyalal.

“We have registered the case and former teams to search for the stolen buffalo. It will be handed over to Bhaiyalal once found,” said Chief SP Aman Mishra.

Read More

  1. A Buffalo Search Leads Police To Locate Mentally Challenged Gangrape Survivor in Telangana
  2. Dispute Between Two Villages Over Temple Buffalo Reaches Police Station In Karantaka, Villagers Demand DNA Test
  3. Gauhati High Court Quashes Assam Govt SOP To Hold Buffalo, Bulbul Fights

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FARMER REACHED SP OFFICE WITH CALFCHHATARPUR UNIQUE CASECHHATARPUR BUFFALO MISSINGCHHATARPUR NEWSFARMER PLEA TO FIND BUFFALO

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.