ONGC To Extract Coalbed Methane In Two Districts Of Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh has added coalbed methane to its list of natural resources. A large reserve of coalbed methane for production of natural gas in Chhatarpur and Damoh districts of the state.

Mining for extracting coalbed methane will soon start on 462 sq km area in the two districts and its responsibility has been assigned to Oil and Natural Gas Corporation.

According to officials, ONGC has been allotted a provincial lease for mining. Madhya Pradesh is a major producer of coalbed methane and contributes to 40 per cent of the country's reserves from two blocks-East and West of Sohagpur. Reliance Gas Pipeline Limited operated 300 wells in the two blocks from where gas is extracted.

Reliance Gas Pipeline Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance, also operates a 302 km pipeline from here to Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh. Currently, 234.37 million metric standard cubic meters of CBM is being produced from the wells.

Possibilities of large reserves of petroleum and natural gas have been found in Narmada Valley apart from Vindhya and Satpura in Madhya Pradesh. A study of hydrocarbon resource assessment was conducted in 2017, in which it was stated that reserves of natural gas are present in the areas. It is estimated that there is a reserve of 5, 55,254 million tonnes of hydrocarbons in the areas.

According to Umakant Umrao, Principal Secretary of the Mineral Resources Department, "Necessary permissions have been received from the Centre for mining at Chhatrapur and Damoh and provisional lease has been issued for the same".

Apart from Chhatarpur-Damoh in Madhya Pradesh, ONGC has already been issued licence to explore petroleum in Shahdol and Umaria districts. Apart from this, Envenir Petrodown Limited has also been given petroleum exploration licence in Betul, Chhindwara and Narmadapur. Work has also started at both the places. Around Rs 8,500 crores will be spent on exploration at the two places in the next 20 years.

Coalbed methane is a vital source of unconventional gas and is found in coal rocks. It is extracted by drilling the rocks.