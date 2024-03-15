Chhapra Triple Murder: Unemployed Husband Stabs Wife, Daughters to Death After Frequent Disputes

Chhapra (Bihar): In yet another scintillating case of domestic dispute leading to murder in Bihar, a husband stabbed his wife and two daughters to death on Thursday, police said. The mother and one of the daughters died on the spot, while the other daughter died on the way to Patna for treatment.

Police said the accused Bittu Kumar lived with his wife Rambha Devi and his daughters, 15-year-old, Anshika Kumari and 12-year-old, Chanchal Kumari in the Ekma block. Preliminary investigation revealed regular disputes between the husband and wife which led to the murder.

As soon as the information was received, officials of the Rasoolpur Police Station took the bodies into custody and sent it to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem.

A similar quarrel broke out at the house of accused Bittu last night, in which he lost his cool and grabbed a knife and attacked his wife. Meanwhile, his daughters Anshika and Chanchal came to their mother's rescue and were also injured with the same knife.

After their murders, he also tried to end his life by stabbing himself with the same weapon. Hearing the pandemonium, neighbours rushed to the spot and informed the police.

Station House Officer (SHO) Prabhat Kumar said that investigation is underway and further steps will be taken after the post-mortem report comes out.

"Bittu had gone to Kolkata to visit his father and had returned only yesterday. He was unemployed for a long time which led to frequent disputes between him and his wife. Yesterday's quarrel took an ugly turn and Bittu stabbed his wife and daughters to death," said a local on the condition of anonymity.