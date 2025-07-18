ETV Bharat / state

Chhangur Baba Conversion Racket: Two From Dehradun Questioned By Uttar Pradesh ATS

SSP Dehradun said police are in regular contact with senior officials of Uttar Pradesh ATS and sharing information related to the conversion racket.

Chhangur Baba Conversion Racket: Two From Dehradun Questioned By Uttar Pradesh ATS
File photo of Chhangur Baba and Neetu after arrest (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 18, 2025 at 7:28 PM IST

Dehradun: Over a week after Chhangur Baba alias Jamaluddin was arrested for allegedly running a religious mass conversion racket and amassing huge wealth with foreign funding, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) questioned two persons, including a woman, from Uttarakhand's Dehradun district in connection with the case.

Officials said a man from Sahaspur and a woman from Doiwala were questioned by the Uttar Pradesh ATS. After this, the man was taken into custody for further questioning.

"Uttar Pradesh ATS is probing into alleged money laundering and illegal religious conversion case. Dehradun Police are in touch with senior Uttar Pradesh ATS officials. On information, a man from Sahaspur was called for questioning. After this, name of a woman from Doiwala area also surfaced and subsequently, she was called by the ATS. After a prolonged questioning, ATS took away the man for further interrogation," said Ajay Singh, SSP, Dehradun.

Singh said, "We will share whatever information we come across with the Uttar Pradesh ATS team".

ATS has already traced links of this case to the notorious Mukhtar Ansari gang and are probing it from all angles.

Chhangur Baba, alleged mastermind of the conversion racket and resident of Balrampur, and his associate Neetu Rohra alias Nasreen were arrested from Lucknow earlier this month.

Investigations have revealed that Chhangur Baba received foreign funding for the alleged illegal conversions and the funds were used for buying land and build luxurious bungalows. In Uttaraula of Balrampur, Chhangur Baba allegedly converted a Sindhi family and built a grand bungalow in their name.

