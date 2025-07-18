ETV Bharat / state

Chhangur Baba Conversion Racket: Two From Dehradun Questioned By Uttar Pradesh ATS

Dehradun: Over a week after Chhangur Baba alias Jamaluddin was arrested for allegedly running a religious mass conversion racket and amassing huge wealth with foreign funding, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) questioned two persons, including a woman, from Uttarakhand's Dehradun district in connection with the case.

Officials said a man from Sahaspur and a woman from Doiwala were questioned by the Uttar Pradesh ATS. After this, the man was taken into custody for further questioning.

"Uttar Pradesh ATS is probing into alleged money laundering and illegal religious conversion case. Dehradun Police are in touch with senior Uttar Pradesh ATS officials. On information, a man from Sahaspur was called for questioning. After this, name of a woman from Doiwala area also surfaced and subsequently, she was called by the ATS. After a prolonged questioning, ATS took away the man for further interrogation," said Ajay Singh, SSP, Dehradun.

Singh said, "We will share whatever information we come across with the Uttar Pradesh ATS team".