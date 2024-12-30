ETV Bharat / state

Chhagan Bhujbal's Exclusion From Maharashtra Cabinet Internal Issue Of NCP: Bharat Gogawale

Chhagan Bhujbal blamed Deputy CM Ajit Pawar for not inducting him in expanded cabinet of BJP-led Government of which NCP and Shiv Sena are constituents.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal speaks to the media after casting his vote for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Nashik
Representational Image (ANI)
By PTI

Mumbai: Maharashtra EGS Minister and Shiv Sena leader Bharat Gogawale said on Sunday that Chhagan Bhujbal's exclusion from the cabinet is an internal issue of NCP and not of Mahayuti. He said it's the discretion of the Nationalist Congress Party to pick ministers like Shiv Sena and BJP.

"Others can't comment on this issue. The exclusion of Bhujbal from the council of ministers is the issue of the NCP and not of the Mahayuti coalition," he told reporters. Bhujbal blamed NCP president and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar for not inducting him in the expanded cabinet of the BJP-led Government of which NCP and Shiv Sena are constituents.

The NCP leader had claimed that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had favoured his induction into the state cabinet. A total of 39 legislators took oath as ministers on December 15, including 33 as cabinet ministers and the rest as ministers of state.

TAGGED:

