Amid Tension With Ajit Pawar, NCP Leader Bhujbal Meeting CM Fadnavis Sparks Speculations In Maharashtra

Mumbai: It seems Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal is upset over not being included in the new Mahayuti government in Maharashtra; and the growing dissent is out in open now. Days after formation of the government in the state, Chhagan Bhujbal along with his nephew Sameer Bhujbal met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his residence 'Sagar' on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Bhujbal said they had an elaborate discussion on the current social and political issues in Maharashtra.

Bhujbal mentioned, "CM Fadnavis told me how the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community played a pivotal role in victory of Mahayuti in the recent concluded assembly elections. The Chief Minister has acknowledged the OBC community's role in Mahayuti alliance’s landslide victory and said that interests of OBCs would be taken care of by the new government. We will not let OBCs suffer. "

Bhujbal’s meeting with the Maharashtra CM comes amid political dissatisfaction in some sections of the NCP, including his own. Bhujbal stated that he would reconnect with Fadnavis again in a few days to discuss his next course of action. Even though Bhujbal did not comment on his future plans, the meeting has sparked speculations in the political corridors.

Surprisingly, Bhujbal who has expressed discontent with the NCP, avoided meeting party chief Ajit Pawar and instead held talks with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Bhujbal has made serious allegations against Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel and state president Sunil Tatkare after he was denied a ministerial berth. He has alleged that he was sidelined in the party's decision-making process. He had also hit back at Pawar's remarks on giving opportunities to the youth.

It is pertinent to mention here that members of OBC community recently launched a protest against Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar for not giving Cabinet post to Chhagan Bhujbal. The rift further deepened when Bhujbal's photo was removed from a banner featuring Manikrao Kokate, a newly-appointed minister from Nashik. The OBC community has said they will extend support to Bhujbal in whatever decision he takes next.

Bhujbal, who represents the Yevla constituency in Nashik district, did not attend the winter session of the state legislature and left for Nashik on the first day of the session, a day after 39 Mahayuti MLAs took oath as ministers.