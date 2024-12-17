ETV Bharat / state

'Am I A Toy In Your Hands?' Bhujbal Resorts To Veiled Criticism On Ajit Pawar

Nashik: Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal, upset over being denied a ministerial berth in the Maharashtra cabinet expansion, criticized Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar without directly naming him.

Bhujbal alleged that despite Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis advocating for his inclusion, he was denied a ministerial berth. Bhujbal expressed his anger, saying, “Am I a small toy in your hands? Chhagan Bhujbal is not someone who can be told to ‘Get up’ or ‘Stop’ at will.”

He recalled “past instances of neglect,” including delays in being given an assembly ticket. “Everyone desires a ministerial berth, but this is about being ignored. There is anger and disappointment among my supporters and workers. If this continues, I might as well contest for the Lok Sabha,” Bhujbal added.

Expressing solidarity with his workers, Bhujbal said, “A large number of workers and office bearers have shared their pain with me. They are disappointed. I have assured them to express their grievances peacefully and avoid any violent protests.”

Bhujbal also questioned his treatment within the party, hinting at interference by Ajit Pawar. “Praful Patel is in touch with Sameer Bhujbal. They are talking to him, but I want to ask, will you send me up whenever you want and bring me down whenever you want? Am I just a toy in your hands?"

The former deputy chief minister emphasized his decades-long service to the party, saying, "I have been here for 40 years. That is why I demanded a Rajya Sabha seat earlier. But even that was overlooked.”