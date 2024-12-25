Over 48 Hours On, 3-Year-Old Rajasthan Girl Still Trapped Inside Borewell

Kotputli: The rescue operation to save the 3-year-old girl Chetna trapped inside a 700-feet borewell in Kiratpur village of Kotputli city in Rajasthan has crossed 48 hours. The child was trapped after she fell into the borewell while playing at 1.30 pm on Monday.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local administration are working around the clock to ensure her safe recovery.

After the operation using iron rods failed late Tuesday night, a parallel pit is being dug next to the one where the girl is trapped, officials said. The soil extracted is being removed using a JCB.

"Efforts were being made to save the girl with the help of iron rods. For this, 15 iron rods were inserted in the pit. The girl was pulled up 30 feet from a 150-foot-deep pit, but after that, she got stuck. A piling machine has been ordered from Faridabad. With the help of this machine, an attempt will be made to save the girl by digging a hole equal to the borewell," said Kotputli SDM Brijesh Chaudhary.

Chaudhary said, that the priority of the rescue team is to save the child alive. "The rescue team's priority is to take out the child alive and more probability for that is through NDRF's rescue operation. NDRF was saying that through a piling machine, the probability (of taking out the child alive) would be less. Therefore, for 24 hours we continued this (NDRF rescue operation) but the child couldn't be taken out so now the piling machine is being brought...it will take 6-7 hours at least (to complete the rescue operation) once the piling machine comes," Chaudhary added.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) OP Saran said, "The girl was 150 feet below. Using clips, we have brought her around 30 feet above. We are trying to rescue her and the NDRF team is also engaged in the same. Oxygen is being continuously provided to her. we are trying to save her by boring nearby."

Teams from the district administration and medical personnel have been on-site since the incident was reported, ensuring safety protocols are maintained. Local authorities have cordoned off the area to ensure rescue operations can proceed without interruptions.