Efforts To Rescue 3-Year-Old Rajasthan Girl Trapped In Borewell Enter Day 4; Rat-Hole Miners Called In

Kotputli: The rat-hole miners' team from Uttarakhand have been roped in as the efforts to save the 3-year-old girl Chetna trapped inside a 700-feet borewell in Kiratpur village of Kotputli city in Rajasthan entered the fourth day on Thursday, officials said.

The girl fell into the borewell while playing in the agriculture farm of her father on Monday afternoon. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local administration have been working around the clock since then to ensure her safe recovery.

The girl's actions were captured on camera, and an oxygen pipe was lowered into the borewell to supply oxygen. According to officials, their current condition cannot be ascertained as she is no longer visible on the CCTV.

Kotputli Sub-Divisional Officer Brajesh Chaudhary said," Every effort is being made to save the girl. The rat-hole miners' team, which does rescue efforts in tunnels in Uttarakhand has been called on the spot by the district administration to rescue the girl. The tunnel will be dug by this team so that the girl can be taken out."

Teams from the district administration and medical personnel have been on-site since the incident was reported, ensuring safety protocols are maintained. Local authorities have cordoned off the area to ensure rescue operations can proceed without interruptions.