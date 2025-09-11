ETV Bharat / state

Cheque Bounce Litigations Dominate 13.86 Lakh Civil Cases Pending With Karnataka Courts

Bengaluru: Litigations of cheque bounce frauds dominate over 13.86 lakh cases pending with courts across Karnataka. As per official data, as many as 3.43 lakh cases of cheque bounce are under trial in the state, raising concerns over financial fraud and judicial delays.

The number of cheque bounce cases being registered in the state is steadily increasing, and legal experts point out that delays in settlement of such cases not only affect financial trust but also lead to a heavy backlog in courts. H Shashidhar Shetty, member secretary of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, told ETV Bharat that cheque bounce cases form the lion's share of pending cases.

"Under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, cheque bounce is a punishable offence with up to two years of imprisonment and a fine. To curb fraud and bring transparency in transactions, the Central government recently amended the Act. From April this year, stricter provisions are in force, including temporary suspension of bank accounts after bouncing of three cheques, extending the complaint filing period from one to three months, and penalties up to double the cheque amount, along with imprisonment," Shetty said.

In its significant ruling on September 3, the Supreme Court held that if a person convicted in a cheque bounce case reaches a written settlement with the complainant, the imprisonment can be waived. The court clarified that the intent of the law is not just punishment, but also the resolution of disputes between parties.