Cheque Bounce Litigations Dominate 13.86 Lakh Civil Cases Pending With Karnataka Courts
Published : September 11, 2025 at 2:41 PM IST
Bengaluru: Litigations of cheque bounce frauds dominate over 13.86 lakh cases pending with courts across Karnataka. As per official data, as many as 3.43 lakh cases of cheque bounce are under trial in the state, raising concerns over financial fraud and judicial delays.
The number of cheque bounce cases being registered in the state is steadily increasing, and legal experts point out that delays in settlement of such cases not only affect financial trust but also lead to a heavy backlog in courts. H Shashidhar Shetty, member secretary of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, told ETV Bharat that cheque bounce cases form the lion's share of pending cases.
"Under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, cheque bounce is a punishable offence with up to two years of imprisonment and a fine. To curb fraud and bring transparency in transactions, the Central government recently amended the Act. From April this year, stricter provisions are in force, including temporary suspension of bank accounts after bouncing of three cheques, extending the complaint filing period from one to three months, and penalties up to double the cheque amount, along with imprisonment," Shetty said.
In its significant ruling on September 3, the Supreme Court held that if a person convicted in a cheque bounce case reaches a written settlement with the complainant, the imprisonment can be waived. The court clarified that the intent of the law is not just punishment, but also the resolution of disputes between parties.
In order to cut down prolonged litigation, the state legal services authority has been actively encouraging parties to opt for mediation and settlement. Karnataka has identified 57,044 cases suitable for mediation as part of the "90-day Mediation Campaign for the Nation" launched by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), being run from July 1 to October 6.
By September 8, a total of 26,918 cases were taken up, out of which 2,856 were successfully resolved through arbitration, while 7,147 cases could not be settled and will continue in court.
- Breakdown of Pending Civil Cases in Karnataka (as of End of June 2025)
Cheque Bounce Cases: 3,43,324 (8,461 identified for mediation)
Partition Suits: 2,06,511 (11,544 for mediation)
Motor Accident Claims: 1,27,202 (5,556 for mediation)
Matrimonial Disputes: 43,345 (8,649 for mediation)
Family Disputes: 23,137 (1,763 for mediation)
Other Civil Disputes: 4,56,016 (14,193 for mediation)
Total Pending Cases: 13,86,837 (57,044 shortlisted for mediation)
Legal eagles emphasise that both litigants and lawyers should actively support mediation efforts. "If disputes are resolved through compromise outside the courtroom, it will save time, money, and prevent prolonged harassment for both sides," Shetty said.
