Chennimalai Blanket Industry Faces Decline, Calls Grow For Govt Help

Erode: The Chennimalai blanket industry in Erode, Tamil Nadu, renowned across the country for producing high-quality products, is experiencing a sharp decline in its fortunes.

With a majority of the looms closed down, the owners and workforce associated with the industry are in a state of despair. This decline has raised significant concerns, not just for the local economy, but also for the survival of the craft and the livelihoods of generations dependent on this industry.

According to Eswaramoorthy, President of the Chennimalai District Power Loom Manufacturers' Association, "Over 35% of the looms have been closed, and as it was difficult to sell the looms, the old powerlooms were completely destroyed. The business is moving towards its end, and we do not have a ray of hope. There are not enough earnings from this business to both the weavers and traders, hence no youngsters get into this business."

In light of declining demand and deteriorating business conditions, weavers have appealed to the state government to step in and take urgent measures to revive the industry.

"We have to buy the threads paying the full amount, but we are selling the blankets on loan. Due to the excess dues pending, we have been in a very bad financial situation. If the government supports us with marketing techniques and govt procurements, like the free saree-dhoti scheme, if they also include the free blankets scheme, it will be helpful for our livelihood," said Kannan, a weaver of Chennimalai.

Weavers associated with the Chennamali blanket industry are hoping that timely measures will be taken to ensure the rhythmic humming of the looms doesn't fall silent permanently. (With inputs from agencies).