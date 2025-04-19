Chennai Youth Rescues Boy From Electrocution In Waterlogged Street

Chennai: A dramatic rescue unfolded in Arumbakkam, Chennai, where a young boy struggling for his life after being electrocuted in stagnant rainwater was saved by a brave youth, risking his own life. The CCTV footage of the incident has since gone viral.

The boy, a nine-year-old third-grade student and resident of Muthumari Amman Koil Street, Arumbakkam, was returning home from school on April 16 when he accidentally stepped into rainwater that had accumulated on the roadside. Unbeknownst to him, a live electric wire had fallen into the water from a nearby pole.

The boy collapsed after being electrocuted. At that critical moment, a youth named Kannan, passing by on a two-wheeler, rushed to the scene. Without hesitation for his own safety, he pulled the boy out of the water. Fortunately, the electric shock sustained by the child was minimal, allowing him to recover quickly.

Kannan carried the boy to safety, and the child soon regained consciousness. He was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment and has now fully recovered after two days of care. His father was informed immediately after the incident. The CCTV footage showing Kannan’s swift and selfless action has sparked widespread attention and praise on social media, with many lauding his courage.