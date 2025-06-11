Chennai Woman Kills One Of Her Twins, Says Faced Distress Over Child's Illness

Chennai: A woman allegedly killed one of her twins by throwing the infant from the balcony of her house in Injambakkam of Chennai, police said on Wednesday.

A case has been registered in this connection and the accused, Bharathi (30), has been taken into custody for interrogation. Body of the 43-day-old girl was recovered from a shopping bag in an empty field adjoining the house. During interrogation, Bharathi confessed to the crime saying she took the drastic step as she had been in severe distress as her daughter has been ill since birth.

Arun (34), who works as a driver in a private vehicle firm, and Bharathi live in the main road of Selva Nagar in East Coast Road of Injambakkam. Bharathi delivered twin daughters around 1.5 months ago.

According to police, family members had reported that Bharathi had put the twins to sleep and a few minutes later, they heard her screaming. Bharathi's mother-in-law and Arun's brother-in-law, who were drying clothes downstairs, ran over to her and saw one child missing. Bharathi told them that she left the child on bed and went to the kitchen but when she returned, she found her missing.

The incident was reported at the Neelankarai police station and upon information, a police team went to the house to question the child's mother and relatives. When the premises were searched, police found the child's body from a shopping bag lying in an empty field near the house.

The body was sent to Royapettah Government Hospital for an autopsy and intensive interrogations were launched.

When Bharathi was questioned, she said that since birth of the twins, one of the girls had been unwell so she has been in severe mental distress. Due to this, when nobody was around, she put the baby into a bag threw it from the balcony, Bharathi told police. Following this, the Neelankarai police team took Bharathi to the police station and interrogated her for long time.

An officer of Neelankarai police station said, "Although the mother has confessed that she killed the child, investigations are on. We are continuing to question the family members. The cause of death can be confirmed only after the autopsy report arrives. Currently, a case has been registered under the section of suspicious death and an investigation is underway. After the child's autopsy report is received, if it is found that the mother is speaking the truth then murder charges will be imposed on her," he said.