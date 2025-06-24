ETV Bharat / state

Chennai Woman Arrested For Sending Bomb Threats Across 11 States, To Be Brought To Jaipur For Questioning

Rajasthan State Sports Council had received emails threatening to blow up Jaipur's SMS Stadium on May 8, 12, 13, 14 and 15.

SMS Stadium in Jaipur (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 24, 2025 at 1:16 PM IST

Jaipur: A woman from Chennai who was arrested in Ahmedabad on Monday for allegedly sending hoax bomb threats across 11 states, including Rajasthan's Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Stadium, is set to be brought to Jaipur on production warrant.

"Preparations are underway to bring her to Jaipur on production warrant. She will be questioned in connection with the five alleged bomb threats issued here," Jaipur (South) DCP Digant Anand said.

The Cyber ​​Crime Unit of Ahmedabad Police arrested Renee Joshilda, a Chennai resident with knowledge in robotics. Investigations revealed that she had a one-sided affair with a man but he got married to another woman in February. Joshilda created fake accounts with the man's name and allegedly issued bomb threats in an attempt to frame him. The threats led to alerts and responses from police across 11 states.

According to Jaipur Police, SMS Stadium got five bomb threats in a duration of eight days. All the mails were received at the official email ID of Rajasthan State Sports Council on May 8, 12, 13, 14 and 15.

In all the mails threatening to blow up the stadium, there was a mention about a girl's rape in a hotel in Hyderabad and a request was made to serve her justice, police said. Each mail stated that it was aimed at getting justice for the rape victim and to arrest the accused, they added.

