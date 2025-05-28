No Entry: VGP Universal Kingdom Temporarily Closed After Giant Roller Coaster Malfunctions

Chennai: Panic gripped as a giant roller coaster malfunctioned, leaving 35 people stranded mid-air for nearly three hours at VGP Universal Kingdom, an amusement park. The police have now issued an order to temporarily close the park. Hundreds of people visit the amusement park located on East Coast Road in the Injambakkam area here, every day for fun-related activities.

The incident occurred at around 7 pm last night when a group of 35 individuals boarded the giant roller coaster. Midway through the ride, the roller coaster came to a sudden halt in a vertical position, approximately 150 feet above ground. With no immediate way to descend, the riders were trapped in a terrifying position as park authorities struggled to rectify the malfunction, keeping the visitors stranded for about three hours.

Unable to resolve the issue, the park management informed the fire department. Rescue teams arrived swiftly at the scene and used large lifts to safely evacuate all 35 individuals. According to the fire department, no injuries were reported, although a few exhausted riders received first aid on site.

Following this, the victims complained to the police that the amusement park management had failed to implement adequate safety measures. Based on this, the Neelankarai police launched an investigation and served a notice to the park’s administrative manager, seeking a detailed explanation regarding the safety protocols in the place.

Furthermore, Chennai Municipal Corporation officials and the police are planning to conduct a joint inspection to determine whether the amusement park meets the necessary safety standards. Until this inspection is completed, the park will remain closed. The police have also stated that legal action will be taken if the inspection conducted by the corporation officials reveals any safety deficiencies.