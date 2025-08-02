ETV Bharat / state

Chennai Teen Boy Conquers English Channel In International Relay

Chennai: In a remarkable display of endurance and determination, 14-year-old Akhilesh Sundaram from Chennai successfully swam across the English Channel as part of a six-member international relay team.

The team had swimmers from India, Bangladesh, and Russia. They completed the 42-km crossing from Dover in England to Calais in France in 12 hours and 10 minutes, braving the cold waters at approximately 16°C on July 29.

The swim was part of a coordinated relay attempt. The achievement marked a major milestone for the young swimmer, who has been training rigorously for over two years at a swimming centre in Velachery, Chennai.

Returning to a warm reception at the Chennai Airport, Akhilesh said, “I trained hard for this dream, but surprisingly, I found the Channel easier to cross than expected. I owe this achievement to my father, my coach, and the support from Tamil Nadu's sports department.”