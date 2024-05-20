Chennai Techie Whose Child Was Rescued From Balcony Dies By Suicide; Chinmayi Blames Mass Shaming

Chennai: Singer Chinmayi Sripada has accused online abuse of having driven a woman techie, whose child was rescued from a balcony from the city, to take the drastic step, on Sunday night.

In a damning post, the singer has questioned the collective conscience of the society and the trolls of shaming the toddler's parents.

"A video of a child rescued from a balcony by other residents in an apartment complex went viral a few days ago. Everyone ended up shaming the mother in all the pages that the video was posted in. Turns out that the mother of the baby has now killed herself.

This society actually votes murderers rapists and molesters to power and pays tickets to watch them perform. But doesn't miss a beat in driving a woman to death. Enna oru kalacharam. Enna oru samudaayam(which can be loosely translated into: what a culture. What a society.)(sic)," she wrote on X, from her verified handle, sharing ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu's article about the woman techie's death.

In another post, she named one of the handles and tagged it as having shamed the parents and all those who followed suit in comments to blame the parents. She added that now they can celebrate "since the mother of this child has now killed herself."

"Whatever happened is unfortunate....but you can't kill yourself leaving a innocent kid alone in this world......no shame....no pain....nothing can justify this step of a mother. A mother can't do that....this is unforgivable imo(sic)," a user who goes by the name Rakhi wrote in reply to one of the posts.

"You have absolutely no idea how much mass shaming feel like. Better not to get on a high horse," Chinmayi snapped back at the user.

"It seems like you're highlighting some of the negative aspects of society, which is important to acknowledge. Have you ever thought about balancing your posts with positive news as well? It might help provide a more rounded perspective on things(sic)," another user wrote to Chinmayi.

On April 28, a seven-month-old toddler was rescued after he crawled out to the sunshade from the balcony of his second floor residence in an apartment complex in Chennai.

After the video of the incident went viral, the woman techie and her husband, who is also employed in the software industry, visited the woman's maternal home in Coimbatore. On May 18, the woman techie's family who returned after attending a family event found her unresponsive. They moved her to a hospital in the vicinity, where the doctors declared her "brought dead". The body has been moved to Mettupalayam Government hospital for a postmortem examination. A case has been registered by Coimbatore Police.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.