12 Persons Arrested For Selling IPL Tickets In Black: CSK Vs LSG Match

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) : The 17th IPL (Indian Premier League) cricket series is being held at various cricket grounds across the country as of now. As part of this, the match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) team was held at Chennai Chepauk M. A. Chidambaram Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

For this, more than a thousand policemen were engaged in security work in and around the Chepauk cricket ground. Also, the police were constantly patrolling to see if anyone was selling tickets in the black market in the stadium surroundings.

Meanwhile, 12 people have been arrested for selling tickets in the black market outside the Chepauk Cricket Stadium and a case has been registered against them under over 10 sections of IPC. Also, the police confiscated around 56 tickets from them. Subsequently, the 12 arrested persons were taken to the Tiruvallikeni Police Station and sent on police bail after interrogation.

Also, the police issued a cautionary warning that strict action will be taken against those who sell tickets in the black market in a similar manner. It is noteworthy that 20 persons were arrested for selling the tickets of the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at a high price in the black market last year.