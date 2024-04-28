Chennai: Sensational Rescue Video of Toddler Falling off Balcony Goes Viral

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): A child slipped from its mother's lap and fell off the second floor balcony of a private apartment in Tirumullaivayal on Sunday. Venkatesan and Ramya's seven-month-old daughter Hyrin fell onto the roof of the first floor from where she was recovered by neighbours.

The neighbors heard a thud following which they rushed to check the verandah. They were shocked to see the child lying on the roof. Risking their lives, they rescued the child by pulling it from the window on the first floor. After the recovery, the child was rushed to a private hospital in Chennai.

The sensational scenes showing how the child was rescued went viral on social media.