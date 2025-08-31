ETV Bharat / state

Chennai Receives 100 MM Rain In An Hour Due To Cloudburst, Orange Alert Issued For Several Districts

Chennai: At least 100 mm of rain was recorded in Chennai within an hour on Saturday night due to a cloudburst.

Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed Chennai and its suburbs from 10 pm to 11 pm on Saturday in areas including Royapuram, Parimunai, Vadapalani, Nungambakkam, and Koyambedu in Chennai.

Within an hour, 16 cm of rain was recorded in Manali and 13 cm in Korattur. Furthermore, the total rainfall in Manali was 26 cm and 18 cm in Korattur. Similarly, very heavy rain was recorded in areas including Korattur, Kathivakkam, Thiruvottriyur, Ayapakkam, and heavy rain in areas including Parimunai, Ambattur, Nelkundram, Kolathur, Kasimedu, Valasaravakkam, Thandaiyarpet, Puzhal, Amishinkarai, and Duraipakkam.

Private meteorologist Pradeep John posted on his X handle, “The first cloudburst of this year occurred in Chennai last night. Due to this, more than 100 mm of rain fell in an hour. As the cloud clusters are moving towards South Chennai, North and North-West Chennai, there will be rain in those areas as well. Therefore, South Chennai people, wait a little, you will also get good rain.”