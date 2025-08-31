Chennai Receives 100 MM Rain In An Hour Due To Cloudburst, Orange Alert Issued For Several Districts

Chennai: At least 100 mm of rain was recorded in Chennai within an hour on Saturday night due to a cloudburst.
Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed Chennai and its suburbs from 10 pm to 11 pm on Saturday in areas including Royapuram, Parimunai, Vadapalani, Nungambakkam, and Koyambedu in Chennai.
Within an hour, 16 cm of rain was recorded in Manali and 13 cm in Korattur. Furthermore, the total rainfall in Manali was 26 cm and 18 cm in Korattur. Similarly, very heavy rain was recorded in areas including Korattur, Kathivakkam, Thiruvottriyur, Ayapakkam, and heavy rain in areas including Parimunai, Ambattur, Nelkundram, Kolathur, Kasimedu, Valasaravakkam, Thandaiyarpet, Puzhal, Amishinkarai, and Duraipakkam.
Private meteorologist Pradeep John posted on his X handle, “The first cloudburst of this year occurred in Chennai last night. Due to this, more than 100 mm of rain fell in an hour. As the cloud clusters are moving towards South Chennai, North and North-West Chennai, there will be rain in those areas as well. Therefore, South Chennai people, wait a little, you will also get good rain.”
Chennai has recorded more than 100 mm of rain three times so far (August 22, 23, 31). According to the IMD, a cloudburst occurs when 100 mm or more of rainfall is received in an hour in a city of 20-30 square km. In this regard, the Chennai Meteorological Department has said that the rainfall that exceeded the limit in some parts of Chennai.
Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for Coimbatore, Dindigul, Madurai, Tenkasi, Theni, Tirupur, Virudhunagar districts in Tamil Nadu. Similarly, a yellow alert has been issued for a few places in Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Nilgiris, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts.
Due to heavy rains, eight flights including those originating from Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Thiruvananthapuram, Indore, and Delhi were unable to land in Chennai and circled for a long time before finally landing at the airport after a long delay. In addition, 15 flights from Chennai including those to Kuala Lumpur, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat, Singapore, Delhi, and Pune were delayed.
