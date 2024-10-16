Tamil Nadu: Rains Continue To Batter Chennai, Waterlogging Disrupts Transport

Chennai: Heavy rain continued to lash Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, bringing residential neighbourhoods and roads under knee-deep water and leading to traffic congestion besides affecting public transport services.

Visuals from the city show incessant rainfall leading to waterlogging in several parts of the city, including the Madley Subway and the Mambalam area. As parts of the state reel under the heavy downpours, efforts to pump out the water are underway in the city including the Choolaimedu area.

The IMD has issued a red alert for parts of the state with warnings for "very heavy rainfall" on October 17 and 18. Earlier on Tuesday, streets and roads were flooded with muddy water following heavy rainfall, and garbage was found floating from the Pattalam area of the city.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday took stock of the rain situation in the state capital amid incessant downpours. Stalin inspected and monitored the rain-affected area in Chennai. While doing so he could also be seen sharing a cup of hot tea with rescue and relief workers.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin also inspected the Integrated Control and Command Centre, in Chennai and informed about the situation.

Speaking about the rain situation, Udhayanidhi Stalin informed on Tuesday, "Around 5 cm average rainfall has been recorded in Chennai in the last 24 hours. Things are very much under control. The highest rainfall has been recorded in Sholinganallur and Teynampet area, around 6 cm. No power cuts were encountered in any area in Chennai."

"Tree falling was reported in around 8 areas and the team is already on duty to clear it. All the trees will be cleared in approximately one to one and a half hours after the rain has stopped. 26 teams from NDRF and SDRF have been readily positioned in Chennai and all the coastal areas. Out of 22 subways in Chennai, two subways have been flooded and the traffic has been closed," informed the Deputy CM.

"The pumping motors are ready and draining. Water stagnation has been reported in 300 locations and the pumping work is in progress. Tamil Nadu special health camp for the rainy season was started in 1000 locations all over the state and around 100 health camps have been started in Chennai alone by the concerned department," added Udhayanidhi Stalin.

In light of the heavy rain forecast, the Tamil Nadu government declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts on Tuesday.

Earlier, Chief Minister MK Stalin held a review meeting with senior officials and gave necessary instructions following the heavy rainfall. Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary N Muruganandam held a meeting with concerned officials and directed them to make necessary arrangements.

Anticipating the rainfall in the region, residents living around Velachery parked their cars on the Velachery flyover in an attempt to prevent any damage to their vehicles. An advisory to fishermen was released, telling them to not venture into the seas.

The Chief Minister also instructed the authorities to issue an advisory to allow employees of IT companies in these districts to work from home from October 15 to 18, according to an official release.