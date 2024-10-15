Chennai On Alert: Heavy Rains Disrupt Flights, Lead To School and College Closures

Chennai: Chennai is grappling with severe weather conditions as heavy rainfall leads to the cancellation of multiple flights and the closure of schools and colleges across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of continued downpours, prompting authorities to implement emergency measures and ensure public safety amid the escalating crisis.

The cancellations include flights to and from Bengaluru, Andaman, New Delhi, and Muscat. According to an official statement, the disrupted flights include an Akasa Air flight from Bengaluru scheduled for 7.05 am and an IndiGo flight from Delhi set to arrive at 3.20 pm.

With the rainfall continuing to lash the city, passengers have been advised to contact their airlines for updates on flight timings and make necessary adjustments to their travel plans. Despite these cancellations, all other flights are reportedly operating as scheduled.

The IMD has issued alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, predicting that a low-pressure area in the southern Bay of Bengal will intensify and affect northern Tamil Nadu, southern Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry over the next few days. An orange alert has been issued for Chennai on October 15, with a red alert anticipated on October 16.

The ongoing rains have led to waterlogging and traffic congestion in various parts of the city, severely disrupting daily life. Civic authorities reported that while there has been no stagnation in subways due to preventive maintenance, several roads experienced waterlogging. In response to the adverse weather conditions, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin conducted a review meeting with senior officials, stressing the need for preparedness and timely action.

Stalin has ordered the deployment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force in areas likely to be impacted by flooding. The Greater Chennai Corporation had prepared 990 pumps, 57 tractors equipped with pump sets, and 36 mechanised boats to respond to emergencies. Additionally, the corporation has stockpiled 46 metric tons of bleaching powder and phenyl for sanitation purposes, and 169 fully equipped centres will be activated as necessary.

The IMD has forecast continued rain over the next three to four days, warning of potential impacts of waterlogging and slippery roads. Residents in vulnerable areas, such as those near Velachery, have proactively parked their vehicles on elevated roads to prevent damage from flooding. An advisory has also been issued to fishermen, urging them to avoid venturing into the seas during this period of adverse weather.

In light of heavy rainfall, the Chief Minister has instructed authorities to allow IT employees in affected districts to work from home from October 15 to 18. This measure aims to ensure the safety of workers while minimising disruption to their professional responsibilities.

Additionally, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin visited the Narayanapuram lake banks and Ambedkar Road canals to assess preparedness for the ongoing rains. His survey focused on the integrity of the lake banks and the effectiveness of drainage channels designed to manage rainwater runoff.

As Chennai and its surrounding regions continue to grapple with the effects of the rainfall, authorities remain vigilant and prepared to respond to any emergencies. The government has emphasised the importance of public safety and effective communication, urging residents to stay informed and heel advisories issued by the authorities.