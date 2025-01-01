Chennai Police Seizes Meth Worth Rs.16 crore, 10 Held

Chennai: The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) on Tuesday seized 17 kg of methamphetamine worth 16 crore from a house in Madhavaram Area on Monday and busted an international syndicate. Ten people have been arrested in connection with the seizure.

The Chennai police acted on secret information that the members of the drug trafficking gang were planning to stash large quantities of drugs in Chennai and send them to other states and abroad. Following this, a special force was formed under Madhavaram Police Station Inspector Bhoobalan and an investigation was carried out into the drug smuggling gang.

According to police sources, the special forces of police, who came to know about the movement of drug trafficking gangs in the Madhavaram area, conducted extensive raids in the area on the 20th of December. Two persons, Venkatesh and Karthik, were caught in the raid possessing 1.5 kg of methamphetamine.

On the basis of the information received from the interrogation of the two arrested, the special forces of police arrested 10 people, including Sultan, Lawrence, Shahul Hameed, Sarathkumar and Jhansi, who were also members of the drug trafficking gang.

On re-interrogating Karthik, it was revealed that methamphetamine drug was brought from Myanmar to Chennai through Manipur and stored and distributed to other parts of the city and other parts of Tamil Nadu, as well as other states and even abroad. It was also revealed that 17 kg of methamphetamine was brought and stored in the Madhavaram area for distribution a few days ago.

Acting upon the information, the police immediately rushed to the Roja Nagar area and seized the methamphetamine. 12 people, including a woman, have been arrested so far in this gang. The police have set up three separate teams and are investigating whether the members of the gang have stashed drugs elsewhere.