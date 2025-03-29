Chennai: NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide, Oppn Blames DMK For Its Medical Entrance Test Abolition Promise

Chennai: A 21-year-old student who was preparing to repeat her National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test(NEET) for the undergraduate medical courses for the fourth time, had died by suicide near here, officials said on Saturday.

The principal opposition held the ruling DMK responsible for the suicide, saying the Stalin-led party of accruing to power by promising that they would abolish NEET.

Police identified the deceased as Devadarshini, a resident of Urapakkam and daughter of Selvaraj who runs a bakery in the locality. Devadarshini who was living with her parents completed her class XII in 2021 from a private school in Mogappair in the state capital. "She appeared for NEET next year and she passed in it. However, her marks were not adequate to secure a medical seat as she aspired," a police official said, quoting her family.

She made two more attempts and the results were similar, making her prepare and to make next attempt. She has also applied for NEET entrance exam which is due later in May this year. Devadarshini has enrolled herself in a private NEET coaching centre in Anna Nagar. She returned home on Thursday from the coaching centre.

"Her father Selvaraj realised that she was going through a difficult time due to the exam pressure. He cheered her up and was keeping her engaged in conversations," another police official who is privy to the investigation said.

On Thursday evening, she joined her father at their bakery in Shastri Bhavan near Urapakkam. She helped her father as usual with running the bakery. After sometime, she excused herself, saying she needed to use the washroom and went home. As it took a while, her father thought it was unusual for Devadarshini to stay at home. He called her on her mobile. The calls went unanswered. He tasked his wife, Devi to check on their daughter. Devi who went home found Devadarshini unconscious and alerted her husband. The family called the 108 ambulance service. The paramedical staff who responded to the call declared Devadarshini dead as they could not detect any vitals, said the official, detailing the turn of events.

FILE - A view of Kilambakkam rural police station. (ETV Bharat)

Kilambakkam police was informed. The police party moved the body to the Chengalpet government hospital for a post-mortem examination. A case of mysterious death has been registered by the police.

Opposition slam DMK

Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami took pot shots on the ruling dispensation, holding them responsible for Darishini's death. In a post on X, he wrote "The reports of a student named Darshini dying by suicide in Chennai due to fear of NEET exam is shocking."

He said this is 19th life lost to NEET ever since the DMK regime romped to power in 2021. He also reeled out a list of the "NEET casualties", naming the deceased. He wondered what Chief Minister MK Stalin has got to say for the deaths of 19 students.