By S Ravichandran

Chennai: Train journeys are always special with the right companion, and for many, a good book is that companion. Realising this, the Tamil Nadu government has opened a ‘Book Park’ at the Chennai Central Metro Station, offering a great retreat for readers and enhancing their travel experience.

Inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin on June 10, the facility has quickly become popular among the passengers, as thousands of them throng it every day. The park has been set up by the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation.

More about the facilities

The book park, set up on a vast area of ​​about 5,100 square feet, has 10,000 books, including Tamil history, world history, Indian history, geography, sociology, psychology, astronomy, nationalised books, higher education books, books related to Keezhadi, classical books, children's books, stories, and poetry. Book publishers and other sellers have also been facilitated to sell their books at discounted prices.

Chennai Metro’s 'Book Park' Gains Popularity With 10,000 Titles On Offer (ETV Bharat)

A large number of passengers and the public visit the park, set up at the Central Metro station, every day from 9 am to 9 pm.

“It is a great initiative to open a book park at the metro station. This will help save today's generation from social media. I love reading novels. This facility will help everyone in some way,” said Renuga, a student from Salem who is preparing for the civil services exam.

Another student, Aruna, said that all types of books were available at the park. “I come to buy books related to medicine. When books are placed in public places like this, everyone's interest in reading will increase,” she said.

Balaji, an officer of the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation, said, “This book park has everything from dictionaries to books. Books printed by the Tamil Nadu Textbook Education and Services Corporation are also available for school students.”

Chennai Metro’s 'Book Park' Gains Popularity With 10,000 Titles On Offer (ETV Bharat)

“In addition to Tamil and Telugu, there are also books in South Indian languages, ​​and translated foreign languages are available here. The books are displayed for the public to buy, ranging from Rs. 50 to Rs. 5,000. Currently, more than 11 book publishers and sellers have been approved to sell their books,” he said.