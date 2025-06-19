ETV Bharat / state

Chennai Metro Rail Girder Collapse: L&T Fined Rs 1 Crore, Four Engineers Dismissed From Project

L&T has been fined Rs 1cr after a biker died due to girder collapse during metro rail work. Four engineers have been dismissed over negligence.

Chennai: Days after a biker lost his life in a girder collapse incident during metro rail work in Chennai, the Metro Rail authorities have fined L&T construction firm Rs one crore and dismissed four engineers for alleged negligence.

The mishap occurred on June 12 when work was underway on the Poonamallee-Guindy section of the Chennai Metro Rail Phase II project. Ramesh, a resident of Kattupakkam riding his two-wheeler, died after a girder collapsed on him in Ramapuram. This was right near the L&T office entrance in Porur, where temporary pillars were erected as part of the Metro overpass work.

Subsequently, a team of Metro Rail officials conducted an investigation and submitted the probe report to the Metro Rail Corporation on Wednesday (June 18), on the basis of which swift action has been taken.

The authorities held the contractor undertaking the construction work in the area "primarily responsible". Further, action has been taken against the Chief Safety Manager, Senior Manager (Environment) and Safety Officers for the collapse of the Metro Rail overpass pillar in the Ramapuram area, sources said.

This apart, a fine of Rs one crore has been imposed on the L&T company involved in the construction work. Taking stringent action, the Chennai Metro Rail administration also announced that four engineers engaged in Metro project work would be dismissed over 'negligence'.

On the fateful night, Ramesh was riding his two-wheeler on the road near Porur when the temporary pillar erected on the Metro overpass suddenly collapsed on him. Following the incident, the collapsed concrete pillar was removed and the road was repaired overnight.

The officials who investigated the accident said, "It has been a long time since the pillar was installed on the highway department bridge being constructed under the metro bridge. An A-shaped iron structure was installed to support it. The accident occurred due to a failure in the welding joint of this support."

