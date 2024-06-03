ETV Bharat / state

Chennai-Kolkata IndiGo Flight Delayed By 2 Hrs After Bomb threat

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 3, 2024, 1:31 PM IST

A second instance of bomb threat to an IndiGo flight occurred within a gap of two days on Monday morning. A Chennai-Kolkata IndiGo flight received a bomb threat and departed two hours later after completing the security check.

Chennai airport (ETV Bharat/ File)

Chennai: A Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight from Chennai was delayed by around two hours on Monday morning following a bomb threat to the aircraft.

According to an official, a call was received at the IndiGo call centre at Thuraipakkam, warning that a bomb has been planted inside the aircraft and it would get exploded any time.

Following which, authorities shifted the aircraft to an 'isolated bay' and a full-scale security check was undertaken. It was only after the security procedure was completed that the flight got the clearance for departure. The fight departed at 10.30 am, that was around two hours later than the scheduled departure, officials added.

This is the second instance of a bomb threat to an IndiGo flight this month. The earlier incident took place on June 1 on a Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight from Chennai. The aircraft carrying 172 passengers made an emergency landing when it received a bomb threat alert.

After which, passengers were disembarked and the aircraft was taken to an isolated bay where a thorough security check was conducted.

On May 28, a Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi received a bomb threat following which, all 176 passengers on board were evacuated through the emergency exit at the Delhi airport and a security check was undertaken.

