Chennai: Trapped In AC Room That Prevented Air Passage, Two Kids Die After Inhaling Toxic Fumes From Rat Poison

Chennai: The Kundrathur Police on Friday arrested one person and registered a case against a pest control company after two children aged one and six died after being exposed to fumes from pesticides sprayed by the said firm. The police sent the body of the children to the Government Chromepet Hospital for a post-mortem.

Vaishnavi (6) and Sai Sudharshan (1) died while their parents, Giritharan and Pavithra had to be admitted to a private hospital in critical condition after inhaling rat poison in their residence on Wednesday night.

The air conditioner was turned on in the room in which the arrested pest control agent Dinakaran sprayed the pesticide, not allowing the toxic fumes to escape through the windows, suffocating the kids to death.

How did it happen

The incident occurred due to a seemingly harmless attempt to eradicate a rat infestation at the family's residence in Kundrathur. A private pest control company was hired to address the issue. However, the excessive use of rat poison by Dinakaran led to tragic consequences.