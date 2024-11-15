Chennai: Trapped In AC Room That Prevented Air Passage, Two Kids Die After Inhaling Toxic Fumes From Rat Poison

Chennai: The Kundrathur Police on Friday arrested one person and registered a case against a pest control company after two children aged one and six died after being exposed to fumes from pesticides sprayed by the said firm. The police sent the body of the children to the Government Chromepet Hospital for a post-mortem.
Vaishnavi (6) and Sai Sudharshan (1) died while their parents, Giritharan and Pavithra had to be admitted to a private hospital in critical condition after inhaling rat poison in their residence on Wednesday night.
The air conditioner was turned on in the room in which the arrested pest control agent Dinakaran sprayed the pesticide, not allowing the toxic fumes to escape through the windows, suffocating the kids to death.
How did it happen
The incident occurred due to a seemingly harmless attempt to eradicate a rat infestation at the family's residence in Kundrathur. A private pest control company was hired to address the issue. However, the excessive use of rat poison by Dinakaran led to tragic consequences.
A day after the pest control activity was carried out, the family fell sick and had difficulty breathing. Their neighbours admitted the family of four to a hospital but the kids could not be saved.
This unfortunate event serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers associated with the misuse of pesticides and insecticides. It is crucial to exercise extreme caution when using such chemicals, especially in households with children.
Legal action
The Kundrathur police took swift action against the T Nagar-based pest control company by registering a case against three individuals from the firm.
While Dinakaran, the pest control agent was arrested, police are tracing the two others who are still absconding. Police are trying to trace the duo with the aid of the Tambaram forensic experts who visited the spot and collected samples.
