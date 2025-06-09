Chennai: High Court Raps Police Over Probe Delays, Asks City Commissioner To Furnish Details On Pending FIRs

Chennai: The Madras High Court has pulled up Chennai police reportedly for failing to act on First Information Reports (FIRs) and delaying investigation. Consequently, the Chennai Metropolitan Police Commissioner has been directed to submit details of all FIRs pending at city police stations since June 2024.

The court issued such orders while hearing a case of alleged caste-based discrimination and police inaction even after filing of an official complaint. As per reports, one Vanamamalai, a Scheduled Caste resident of an apartment complex in Nolampur in Chennai, had lodged a police complaint alleging financial irregularities in the apartment welfare association. While police allegedly did not pay heed to it, the complaint was rather targeted by one of the apartment owners with casteist remarks.

Left with no other option, Vanamamalai approached the High Court claiming that despite filing a complaint, Nolampur police did not initiate any action. Judge Velmurugan, who heard the case, had then summoned the Chennai Police Commissioner to explain the delay.

On June 9, Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore appeared in the court and stated that police had not received any such complaint. He maintained before the court that police would have taken action if a complaint had been received.

Following this, the judge ordered the city police chief to respond to the petition and adjourned the hearing to June 23.

The judge also pointed out that there was a difference between the number of cases pending at police stations and the number of reports in the court. Not only did he cite the mismatch in official records, but also said that on many instances, reports are not being sent to the courts if the complaints are investigated and concluded.

The HC Judge ordered the City Police Commissioner to submit a report by July 8 detailing how many FIRs are pending at police stations in Chennai as of June 2024; how many chargesheets have been filed; and in how many cases investigations are still pending.

The judge further advised the lower courts to bring it to his attention if they do not cooperate in taking charge sheets into file. Criticising lack of accountability, he said, "We do not want to wait for five minutes in traffic jams. We do not wait if there is no electricity at home. But people are made to wait up to 15 years for the outcome of cases registered at the police station."

He also cited that 50 percent of people who have lodged complaints at police station(s) do not know the status of the case. "We say that law is same for all. But it works one way for the wealthier people and another way for the poor. Investigating officers assigned to a case should not be deployed for other work. Since the investigating officers are entrusted with responsibilities such as managing temple festivals and party meetings, the investigation of a particular case gets delayed and doesn't complete within the specified time. At times, an investigating officer is deployed for patrol duty. This should stop. Nearly 75 percent of the cases that reach court are unnecessary," said judge Velmurugan to the police commissioner, while asking him to address the prevailing shortcomings.