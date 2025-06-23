ETV Bharat / state

Chennai Girl Held For Sending Threat Emails Over One-Sided Love

The accused, Renee Joshilda, a resident of Chennai, has done a course in Robotics and currently works as a senior consultant in Deloitte.

The Ahmedabad Cyber ​​Crime Unit arrested a girl from Chenna for sending emails threatening blasts in schools in the city including at the Narendra Modi Stadium
Renee Joshilda in Ahmedabad cyber crime unit custody (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 23, 2025 at 10:41 PM IST

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Cyber ​​Crime Unit arrested a girl from Chenna for sending emails threatening blasts in schools in the city including at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Ahmedabad Crime Branch JCP Sharad Singhal said 21 different emails were received threatening to blow up Narendra Modi Stadium, Geneva School Sarkhej, Divya Jyot School Bhopal and Civil Hospital. Such emails were sent by the accused, Renee Joshilda in 11 other states especially before major events.

Singhal said Renee, a resident of Chennai, has done a course in Robotics and currently works as a senior consultant in Deloitte. He said Renee loved one Divij Prabhakar but he got married to another woman in February this year. "Renee wanted to trap Divij. She had created different email IDs in Divij's name and used virtual mobile numbers and darknet to send emails," he said, adding police of 11 states had been looking for her.

"We were tracking her digital trail for a long time. We reached her house and caught her. We also received substantial evidence from the spot," Singhal said. Police are currently examining whether others were involved in the conspiracy or if Rnee was responsible for similar threats in other regions. Further investigation is ongoing, with law enforcement officials from 11 states continuing to coordinate efforts.

