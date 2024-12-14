Chennai: Former TNCC President And Erode East MLA EVKS Elangovan Passes Away

Chennai: Senior Congress leader and MLA EVKS Elangovan was declared dead by a private hospital here at the state capital, on Saturday. He was 75. He was admitted to a private hospital here for nearly a month. The hospital administration revealed that he passed away at 10.12 am.

A medical bulletin published by the hospital said Elangovan was admitted last month for treatment. Dr. Prithvi Mohandas, Managing Director of MIOT International, in the bulletin said, the hospital's medical team made their best efforts to treat Elangovan. "Despite that, he passed away on Dec. 14," the doctor said.

Earlier in March 2023, he won the bypoll held recently to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency. The seat fell vacant after Elangovan's son E Thirumahan Everaa, the sitting legislator, died in January 2023 following an illness.

At the time of filing nominations, Elangovan spoke confident of his victory and also emerged victorious. During the campaign, he lauded the performance of the Tamil Nadu government under Chief Minister M K Stalin. He was also positive about the developmental works being implemented in the district by the DMK government.

"After winning the bypoll, I would give importance to solving traffic congestion and other problems in Erode. Pollution woes will also be given importance," PTI quoted Elangovan as having said.

He has held the post of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee's president. He has been a former Union Minister as well.