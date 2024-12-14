ETV Bharat / state

Chennai: Former TNCC President And Erode East MLA EVKS Elangovan Passes Away

Senior Congress leader and legislator EVKS Elangovan passed away at a Chennai hospital after a brief illness on Saturday.

Senior Congress leader and MLA EVKS Elangovan was declared dead by a private hospital here at the state capital, on Saturday. He was 75. He was admitted to MIOT hospital for a brief time. The hospital administration revealed that he passed away at 10.12 am.
File Pic- EVKS Elangovan speaks to the media on Feb. 27, 2023. (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 14 minutes ago

Chennai: Senior Congress leader and MLA EVKS Elangovan was declared dead by a private hospital here at the state capital, on Saturday. He was 75. He was admitted to a private hospital here for nearly a month. The hospital administration revealed that he passed away at 10.12 am.

A medical bulletin published by the hospital said Elangovan was admitted last month for treatment. Dr. Prithvi Mohandas, Managing Director of MIOT International, in the bulletin said, the hospital's medical team made their best efforts to treat Elangovan. "Despite that, he passed away on Dec. 14," the doctor said.

Earlier in March 2023, he won the bypoll held recently to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency. The seat fell vacant after Elangovan's son E Thirumahan Everaa, the sitting legislator, died in January 2023 following an illness.

At the time of filing nominations, Elangovan spoke confident of his victory and also emerged victorious. During the campaign, he lauded the performance of the Tamil Nadu government under Chief Minister M K Stalin. He was also positive about the developmental works being implemented in the district by the DMK government.

"After winning the bypoll, I would give importance to solving traffic congestion and other problems in Erode. Pollution woes will also be given importance," PTI quoted Elangovan as having said.

He has held the post of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee's president. He has been a former Union Minister as well.

Chennai: Senior Congress leader and MLA EVKS Elangovan was declared dead by a private hospital here at the state capital, on Saturday. He was 75. He was admitted to a private hospital here for nearly a month. The hospital administration revealed that he passed away at 10.12 am.

A medical bulletin published by the hospital said Elangovan was admitted last month for treatment. Dr. Prithvi Mohandas, Managing Director of MIOT International, in the bulletin said, the hospital's medical team made their best efforts to treat Elangovan. "Despite that, he passed away on Dec. 14," the doctor said.

Earlier in March 2023, he won the bypoll held recently to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency. The seat fell vacant after Elangovan's son E Thirumahan Everaa, the sitting legislator, died in January 2023 following an illness.

At the time of filing nominations, Elangovan spoke confident of his victory and also emerged victorious. During the campaign, he lauded the performance of the Tamil Nadu government under Chief Minister M K Stalin. He was also positive about the developmental works being implemented in the district by the DMK government.

"After winning the bypoll, I would give importance to solving traffic congestion and other problems in Erode. Pollution woes will also be given importance," PTI quoted Elangovan as having said.

He has held the post of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee's president. He has been a former Union Minister as well.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

EVKS ELANGOVAN PASSES AWAYCHENNAI MIOT HOSPITALLUNG AILMENT TREATMENTERODE EAST MLAFORMER TNCC PRESIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.