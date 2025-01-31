Chennai Car Chase Incident: College Student Among Five Arrested; SUV With DMK Flag Seized By Police

Chennai: At least five persons, including a college student, have been arrested for allegedly harassing and chasing girls travelling in a car on the East Coast Road (ECR) in Chennai. Police have also seized two cars, one with a DMK flag, from their possession.

On Thursday, a video showing several youths in an SUV (with ruling DMK flag attached to the bonnet) chasing another car carrying six people, including four girls, under the ECR Kanathur police limits area in Chennai on January 25, spread like wildfire on social media.

Following the incident, a woman from Kanathur area filed a complaint at the local police station on January 26. Based on the complaint, a CSR (Community Service Register) entry was initially made, and after an enquiry, it was converted into an FIR under relevant sections of the BNS.

The Tambaram Municipal Police Commissionerate assured action against the culprits and launched an intensive investigation after registering case under sections 126(2) obstruction, 296(b) obscene language, 324(2) causing damage to public property, 351(2) intimidation and the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Atrocities on Women Act.

CCTV verification

In the preliminary investigation, the Kanathur police retrieved all the CCTV footages installed on the East Coast Road area to identify the miscreants who chased the women in the car. Further, five special teams led by Kanathur Police Station Inspector Murugan were formed to trace the vehicle and nab all accused in the case.

Five persons arrested

During the course of investigation, the police received information about the SUV with the DMK flag and seized it from a house in East Tambaram. It was revealed that the car was used by one Chandru, against whom criminal case is pending at Selaiyur and Peerkankaranai police stations. Since Chandru was not at home, police quizzed his relatives.

One college student involved in this incident was arrested by police near Potheri last night, and based on his statements during interrogation, four others were arrested later. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

