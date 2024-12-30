Chennai Court Orders Death Sentence To Man Who Pushed College Student To Death In Front Of Train

Chennai: A mahila court in Chennai on Monday ordered death sentence to a man, who pushed a college student to death in front of a moving train at Parangimalai railway station two years ago. The court has also said that he will be hanged to death after completing three years in prison.

The court had convicted Sathish on Friday and the punishment was pronounced today. The verdict was announced after a total of 70 witnesses were examined and a chargesheet was filed in the court.

On October 13, 2022, a youth named Sathish was arrested from Thoraipakkam on charges of killing a college student, Sathyapriya, by pushing her in front of a train heading towards Chennai Tambaram at Parangimalai railway station.

Investigations were launched by the CBCID and subsequently, the hearing was held before the Mahila Court Judge Sridevi in ​​Allikulam, Chennai. Testimonies from all the witnesses were examined during the hearing.

The special mahila court, which heard the case, found Sathish guilty of killing the college student and set aside the details of the verdict for Monday.

Judge Sridevi, while passing the verdict, ordered death sentence for Sathish, mentioning that he should be hanged to death after completing three-year prison sentence under the Prevention of Violence against Women Act.

"The charge against Satish has been proved beyond doubt by the police. No mercy can be shown to those who have committed such heinous crimes. The convict Satish is sentenced to death. He should be hanged to death. A fine of Rs 25,000 is also imposed. Failure to pay the fine will result in a further jail term of one year. Also, under the Prevention of Violence against Women Act, imprisonment for three years and a fine of Rs 10,000 is imposed. Failure to do so will result in a further six months' imprisonment," the order stated.

Further the court has ordered Tamil Nadu government to pay compensation of Rs 10 lakh within a month to the two sisters of the victim who suffered severe emotional distress.