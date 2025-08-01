ETV Bharat / state

Chennai Consumer Court Orders Tourism Company To Pay Compensation For Couple's Death

Chennai : The Chennai Consumer Court has ordered Global Tours (GT) Holidays, the company that arranged the tour, to pay Rs 1.60 crore in compensation to the family of a doctor couple who died in a sea accident while on their honeymoon in Indonesia.

Thirugnanaselvam, a resident of Chennirikuppam near Poonamalli, Chennai, filed a complaint with the Consumer Disputes Commission. The complaint reads, Thirugnanaselvam's daughter Vibhushniya, a doctor, and Dr. Lokeswaran, a doctor, got married in June 2023.

After the wedding, the doctor couple approached GT Holidays to go to Bali Island and Indonesia for their honeymoon and made arrangements for it. The company also made an agreement to make all the arrangements, including flight tickets, accommodation, food and tours.