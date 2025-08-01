ETV Bharat / state

Chennai Consumer Court Orders Tourism Company To Pay Compensation For Couple's Death

Chennai Consumer Court Orders Tourism Company To Pay Compensation For Couple's Death
Published : August 1, 2025 at 3:12 PM IST

Chennai: The Chennai Consumer Court has ordered Global Tours (GT) Holidays, the company that arranged the tour, to pay Rs 1.60 crore in compensation to the family of a doctor couple who died in a sea accident while on their honeymoon in Indonesia.

Thirugnanaselvam, a resident of Chennirikuppam near Poonamalli, Chennai, filed a complaint with the Consumer Disputes Commission. The complaint reads, Thirugnanaselvam's daughter Vibhushniya, a doctor, and Dr. Lokeswaran, a doctor, got married in June 2023.

After the wedding, the doctor couple approached GT Holidays to go to Bali Island and Indonesia for their honeymoon and made arrangements for it. The company also made an agreement to make all the arrangements, including flight tickets, accommodation, food and tours.

The newlyweds went to Indonesia as planned. While they were on a motorboat in the sea and had a photo shoot, both of them drowned and died. Vibhushnia's father alleged in the complaint that the couple were swept away by the sea due to the misguidance of the guide of GT Holidays, who had arranged the tour.

In its reply, GT Holidays had said, "All the hardships suffered by the complainant due to the death of the couple are due to the failure to take insurance and to follow the warning."

The Chennai South District Consumer Court, which heard the case, ordered that since the tour company's service deficiencies were the cause of the deaths of the two, the family of the deceased should be paid Rs 1.60 crore as compensation. Furthermore, GT Holidays should also pay Rs 10 lakh as compensation for the mental distress caused to Thirugnanaselvam.

