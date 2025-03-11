Chennai Combats Heat Wave With Green Shade Nets At Traffic Intersections

Chennai: Tamil Nadu is hit by a premature summer heat wave, and temperatures have risen above normal in many districts. The scorching heat, normally predicted to come in April and May, has reached a month early, making life unbearable for people in the entire region.
To combat the high temperatures, the Greater Chennai Corporation has provided 14 major traffic intersections across the city with green shade nets. The protective coverings are intended to bring relief to drivers and pedestrians who are forced to travel during the peak heat hours between 11 AM and 3 PM.
The shade nets are of different sizes based on location requirements. For instance, Anna Salai Binni Road has a 30-foot by 12-foot canopy, while the Chintamani Signal area has a 15-foot by 10-foot net. There are other installations at Raja Muthiah Road, ICF Signal, Anna Nagar Roundabout, and some other congested intersections such as Bazullah Road, North Usman Road, and Tidel Park West Avenue.
Locals have welcomed the initiative. Ayanavaram's Muthu appreciated the effort: "The green nets along signals are good for avoiding the heat while waiting. It makes waiting at signals less stressful, and you can go ahead without worry when driving."
Royapettah's Krishnakumari added: "The nets are particularly useful when dropping children from school. It would be wonderful if more signals had these shade pavilions.
"Mylapore's Babu pointed out the abnormally early arrival of summer heat: "The heat has been severe in the past fortnight, well ahead of the traditional April and May peak. Relief comes by standing in the shade at traffic junctions. With hot weather likely to last until July and August, additional shade nets should be put up at more locations, provided they do not disrupt traffic."
The program, launched last May, has been rolled out early this year because of the unforeseen severity of this heat wave.
