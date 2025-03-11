ETV Bharat / state

Chennai Combats Heat Wave With Green Shade Nets At Traffic Intersections

Chennai: Tamil Nadu is hit by a premature summer heat wave, and temperatures have risen above normal in many districts. The scorching heat, normally predicted to come in April and May, has reached a month early, making life unbearable for people in the entire region.

To combat the high temperatures, the Greater Chennai Corporation has provided 14 major traffic intersections across the city with green shade nets. The protective coverings are intended to bring relief to drivers and pedestrians who are forced to travel during the peak heat hours between 11 AM and 3 PM.

The shade nets are of different sizes based on location requirements. For instance, Anna Salai Binni Road has a 30-foot by 12-foot canopy, while the Chintamani Signal area has a 15-foot by 10-foot net. There are other installations at Raja Muthiah Road, ICF Signal, Anna Nagar Roundabout, and some other congested intersections such as Bazullah Road, North Usman Road, and Tidel Park West Avenue.

Locals have welcomed the initiative. Ayanavaram's Muthu appreciated the effort: "The green nets along signals are good for avoiding the heat while waiting. It makes waiting at signals less stressful, and you can go ahead without worry when driving."