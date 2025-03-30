ETV Bharat / state

Chennai Bound Domestic Flight Suffers Tyre Burst, Lands Safely

All the passengers and the crew are safe and they deplaned safely upon landing

Chennai Bound Domestic Flight Suffers Tyre Burst, Lands Safely
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 30, 2025, 9:38 AM IST

Chennai: A Chennai-bound flight from Jaipur, before the scheduled landing, experienced a tyre burst on Sunday morning and authorities facilitated an emergency landing for the aircraft, airport officials said.

All the passengers and the crew are safe and they deplaned safely upon landing, they said.

Before landing, the pilot detected the tyre burst and alerted authorities, and they acted as per norms for landing under such circumstances. "Upon visual inspection of the aircraft, wheel no 2 was found damaged with trye pieces coming out from the tyre-left interior..." according to officials.

Chennai: A Chennai-bound flight from Jaipur, before the scheduled landing, experienced a tyre burst on Sunday morning and authorities facilitated an emergency landing for the aircraft, airport officials said.

All the passengers and the crew are safe and they deplaned safely upon landing, they said.

Before landing, the pilot detected the tyre burst and alerted authorities, and they acted as per norms for landing under such circumstances. "Upon visual inspection of the aircraft, wheel no 2 was found damaged with trye pieces coming out from the tyre-left interior..." according to officials.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FLIGHT EMERGENCYCHENNAI FLIGHT TYRE BURST

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.