Chennai-Based Doctor Arrested In Hyderabad Kidney Racket Case

Visakhapatnam: In a major development into the sensational multi-state kidney racket exposed at the Alaknanda Hospital in Telangana, police have arrested a Chennai-based doctor for his alleged role in the racket, officials said.

It is learnt that the doctor Rajasekhar Perumal was arrested on Sunday for his critical role in the racket. Sources associated with the investigation of the case said that the arrested doctor has been conducting illegal kidney transplants for the past two years.

Rajasekhar was previously arrested in another kidney racket case in Visakhapatnam where another Pawan orchestrated the racket. Pawan allegedly handled everything from selecting donors and recipients to coordinating with doctors and hospitals as per sources. Besides Pawan, police have identified another two accused Poorna, and Laxman linked to the illegal kidney transplant racket.

Police suspect that Rajasekhar and Pawan resumed their illegal activities in Hyderabad after their earlier release. It is feared Pawan may have fled abroad to evade arrest. The police are delving into the role of lab technicians who may have assisted the gang during its operations in Visakhapatnam.