Chennai Auto Driver Dies Of Rabies Despite Vaccinations, Family Alleges Hospital Negligence

Nasruddin’s family is facing such a tragedy. Mohammed Nasruddin (47), a resident of Koya Arunagiri 2nd Street, Royapettah, Chennai, came from a poor family and worked as an auto driver. He was married with a 23-year-old son, Samruddin. Every day, he drove his auto, covering petrol and vehicle expenses, and gave Rs 400 to his family. His son, recently married with a 9-month-old baby, works as a food delivery agent. Yet, the household’s main source of stability was Nasruddin’s earnings. Now, his family has lost him.

But how will the families of the deceased cope with the loss of their loved one? How can a family endure the death of a man who was the very backbone of the household, lost to a dog bite?

As stray dog bite cases rise in Tamil Nadu, some people who call themselves animal welfare activists continue to voice their support for stray dogs. Amidst this uproar, the deaths caused by dog attacks pass us by, making headlines for just one day.

The tragic incident of an auto driver bitten by a stray dog in Chennai and dying of rabies has shocked the public.

Chennai: "He used to get vaccinated regularly on the dates prescribed by doctors for dog bites. Suddenly, he started having body pain and a fever. When we found out he had rabies, we admitted him to the Government hospital. We had to pay for every little thing. In the end, my father died alone in that isolated room," said Samruddin, the son of Nasruddin, who died of rabies on September 12.

When we reached Nasruddin’s house in Royapettah, no one was home. Neighbours asked us to wait. After a while, his son, Samruddin, returned.

Speaking through tears, Samruddin said, "My father loved cats very much and was always affectionate towards animals. On the 28th, he was bitten by a stray dog while getting into his auto. The same day, he received an anti-rabies injection at Royapettah Government Hospital. After that, he followed all the vaccination dates prescribed by doctors."

Samruddin disclosed that his father was fine for a while, but on September 10, Nasruddin developed severe pain in his hips, arms, and legs. "We took him to a private hospital, but his condition didn’t improve. The next day, we admitted him to another hospital, where he received drips," he said.

Prescription given by a doctor in Royapettah Government Hospital (Special Arrangement)

On the third day (September 12), Nasruddin began showing signs of hydrophobia. When their family rushed him to a private hospital, doctors confirmed he had rabies and asked them to immediately take him to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital.

"There, every step costs money. Finally, my father was placed in a separate room, but he died within hours. His body was buried at the Royapettah crematorium. After his burial, all our family members were given the rabies vaccine. The Royapettah government hospital, however, later claimed there was no record of his visit in their manual and nothing about the injections in the hospital slip provided to us,” said Samruddin.

Mohammad Ali Jinnah, a social activist from the area, said, “When we heard that Nasruddin was suffering from rabies, we went to Rajiv Gandhi Hospital to help. The doctors told us his condition was critical and that he was kept in isolation. He died within an hour, just as the doctors had warned.

Victims have said that medicines were administered, but the hospital has no documentation for it. The government must investigate this. Is the stray dog population being allowed to grow deliberately to increase rabies vaccine sales in Tamil Nadu? Why is the government not taking serious steps to control the dogs? The state should bring in a special law to address this problem.”

A public health official stated, “Last year, 43 people in Tamil Nadu died due to rabies. So far this year, 22 deaths have been reported. Continuous measures are being taken to prevent dog bites and reduce breeding. Already, more than 3.6 lakh people have been treated for dog bites this year.”

A Chennai Corporation official said, “In 2024, a total of 14,678 stray dogs were sterilised. This year, more than 9,500 have been sterilised so far. Zone-wise vaccination camps are being conducted, with 30 teams deployed to vaccinate 100 dogs each daily. Around 3,000 street dogs are vaccinated per day. Through this, we aim to cover every zone of the Greater Chennai Corporation within 60 days.”