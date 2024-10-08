Chennai Air Show: Is Wet Bulb Temperature Cause Behind Deaths?

Chennai: Five people died due to heat stroke at the 92nd Indian Air Force (IAF) Day celebrations at Marina Beach in Chennai. Around 15 lakh people participated in the event that was witnessed by a large number of people.

Poovulagin Nanbargal (Friends of the Earth), an environmental organisation, said that while complaints are being raised about the state government's mismanagement and lack of drinking water facilities, the incident should be seen as an early warning of climate change. Accordingly, they have attributed the deaths to 'wet bulb temperature'. It is important to know the weather conditions of Marina Beach during the weekend.

Chennai weather on the event day:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius in Chennai on the day of the event. Accordingly, the Nungambakkam weather forecast recorded a maximum temperature of 34.3 degrees Celsius but felt like 42 degrees Celsius with a humidity of 70 percent. According to the 'Poovulagin Nanbargal' organisation, the 'wet bulb temperature' is the reason behind this weather condition.

What is 'wet bulb temperature'?

When the 'wet bulb temperature' crosses 30 degrees, it is considered dangerous, reducing sweat secretion in the body, where body heat is unable to escape causing heat stroke. Death occurs due to persistent internal organ failure.

Wet bulb temperature (AFP)

In addition, more people gathering at a single place could have resulted in a rise of 2 degrees mercury level, according to the organisation. Noting that the 'wet bulb temperature' deaths at Marina Beach are an alarm bell for climate change, scientists said that similar deaths are already occurring in neighbouring countries of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

'Wet Bulb Temperature' deaths in India

"In June alone, 1,300 pilgrims have died due to extreme heat. In India, 733 people have died in summer due to heat wave. In a single day in northern India, 58 people died due to heat waves during the Lok Sabha elections. Of these, 33 were election officials," Poovulagin Nanbargal shared the figure.

Heat-related ailments (AFP)

Governments didn't heed warning!

A few months ago, a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) report on 'Wet Bulb Temperature' had warned that Tamil Nadu would be more vulnerable to heat than Mumbai and Delhi. Even Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has spoken about wet bulb temperature in the last few years.

"Despite all these warnings, we have witnessed irreparable losses due to lack of proper planning," the Poovulagin Nanbargal said in a statement. It has demanded proper procedures to manage such large gatherings in future along with a better planning mechanism.