Chennai Air Show 2024: Traffic Changes; Where To Park Car, Bike- All You Need To Know

Chennai: The city police announced traffic regulations to facilitate easy access to the Indian Air Force's Chennai Air Show in Marina Beach on Sunday. The police have also earmarked parking zones for cars and bikes of the air show visitors.

While the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) will operate a feeder service for the visitors arriving through metro trains, the Chennai police advised the visitors to use public transport to reach Marina Beach.

In a statement, the police said that they were expecting a huge crowd of spectators to witness the show.

Traffic Modifications

In Kamarajar Salai, vehicles with passes will be allowed between the Gandhi statue and the War Memorial. Those using private vehicles without passes will have to use Wallajah Salai instead of RK Salai for better parking arrangements.

Vehicles coming from Thiruvanmiyur towards Parry’s via Kamarajar Salai will be restricted. They will have to use Sardar Patel Road —> Gandhi Mandapam Road —> Anna Salai to reach their destination. Similarly, vehicles coming from Parry’s to Thiruvanmiyur will also be restricted. They will have to use Anna Salai —> Teynampet —> Gandhi Mandapam to reach their destination.

Commercial vehicles are restricted in Kamarajar Salai, Anna Salai, Santhome High Road, RK Salai, Cathedral Road and Wallajah Road from 7 am onwards and up to 4 pm.

Parking Arrangements

S.No. Name of the road Parking Location 1 Kamarajar Salai Foreshore road VIP & VVIP car parking Presidency College Swamy Sivananda Salai Lady wellington College (Blue colour pass only) 2 Santhome road Deaf & Dumb CSI School St. Bedes Higher Secondary School St. Santhome School St. Bedes Ground Cathedral Primary School Community Hall, Santhome Loop Road (one side parking) 3 RK Salai MRTS – Light House Road NKT School (Ice House Junction Queen Marys College (Press & Police Vehicle) St. Ebbas School 4 Wallajah road Kalaivanar Arangam Omandurar Medical Ground (Press Club Road Entry) Victoria Hostel Ground 5 Anna Salai Island Ground PWD Ground (Opposite Secretariat) From Munroe Statue to Pallavan Salai Junction MRTS Chintadripet

The police said the car parking lots mentioned above will be shut at 9.30 am. They asked the spectators to use private vehicles to plan their show venue ahead of time.

They also advised the visiting motorists to use Anna Salai, Wallajah Road and Swamy Sivananda Salai to reach the Air Show venue.

Public transport suggested

"Due to the anticipated heavy gathering of people and the density of vehicles, the public is advised to use public transport such as MTC Buses, Metro Trains and MRTS Trains for hassle-free travel throughout Chennai on Sunday," the police said.

Feeder Service

The police said the MTC has announced that it will provide a 'Feeder Service' from metro stations in Anna Salai to TV Station (Sivanandha Salai), Anna Salai to Wallajah Road (up to Victoria Hostel Road) and from Anna Flyover to VM Street junction in R.K. Salai.

The Air Show

The Air Show at Marina has been planned as part of celebrating the Indian Air Force's 92nd anniversary. The IAF is hosting the event on the theme of "Bhartiya Vayu Sena - Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar" (Potent, Powerful, and Self-Reliant), highlighting the force's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation's airspace.

"The people of Chennai will witness a thrilling spectacle on the day, with 72 aircraft from the lAF displaying mesmerising aerobatic manoeuvres and synchronised formation flying. The event will take place at the iconic Marina Beach, starting at 11 am," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the air show will feature performances by the lAF's elite teams Akash Ganga, renowned for their skydiving prowess, the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team, famed for their close formation aerobatics and the Sarang Helicopter Display Team, known for their stunning aerial choreography.

The lAF will also showcase flypast and aerial displays by a wide range of aircraft from its inventory, including the nation's pride, our own indigenously manufactured state-of-the-art Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, and Light Combat Helicopter Prachand. It said heritage aircraft like Dakota & Harvard were also expected to take part.