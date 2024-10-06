Chennai Air Show 2024: A Mesmerising Fire Filled Spectacle Over Marina Beach

Chennai: Chennai’s iconic Marina Beach witnessed a magnificent air show on Sunday as part of the Indian Air Force’s 92nd anniversary celebrations. With breathtaking stunts and dramatic manoeuvres, the event drew massive crowds, filling the skies with awe and excitement. This air show marks a significant moment for the city as it became part of an event that will enter the Limca Book of Records.
Opening With A Dramatic Rescue Operation
The air show began with a gripping hostage rescue operation performed by the IAF's Garud Commando team. This demonstration, simulating the neutralisation of anti-national elements, saw an AN-32 aircraft drop the pathfinders from the Akash Ganga team, led by Squadron Leader Lakshata Prashar. With precise coordination, Mi 17 V5 helicopters followed, slithering the commandos down to the target area.
Women Power In The Sky
The show proudly showcased women’s empowerment within the Indian Air Force with several women officers leading the way
- Squadron leaders Bhawana Kanth and Avani Chaturvedi piloted the formidable Sukhoi Su-30MKI.
- Squadron leader Mohana Singh took the reins of the HAL Tejas fighter jet.
- Squadron leader Shivangi Singh flew the Rafale, while other women officers handled MiG-29s.
Their performances highlighted both skill and bravery inspiring the massive crowd gathered at Marina.
Airborne Action: Paratroopers To Helicopters
Paratroopers from the Akash Ganga team jumped from an AN-32 aircraft, descending swiftly to the target. These elite trainers, hailing from the Agra Air Force, showed unmatched precision as they landed. Mi 17 helicopters followed with commandos on board, flown by Wing Commanders Nagesh Kumar and Raju, who executed the slithering operations perfectly.
The rescue mission concluded with eight paratroopers of the Akash Ganga team, showcasing parachutes in the Indian tricolour, landing gracefully on the beach, symbolizing the victory of the mission.
Iconic Performances in the Sky:
Spectators were treated to a variety of aircraft showcasing their prowess, from slow-moving helicopters to supersonic fighter jets. One of the standout moments was the appearance of four Cheetah helicopters from Tambaram Flight Instructor School, with AR Rahman’s "Vande Mataram" playing in the background. The helicopters flew in formation, carrying the national flag and the IAF flag, creating goosebumps-inducing moments.
Then, the skies roared with the arrival of the Rafale supersonic jet near the Chennai lighthouse, likened to a cracker’s explosion in the sky. HAL Prachand light helicopters followed, along with heritage aircraft like the Dakota and Harvard, whose legacy was displayed in the form of graceful and powerful flight.
Jaw-Dropping Fighter Jet Maneuvers
The Sukhoi Su-30MKI took the spotlight with daring stunts, performing the thrilling "Loop Tumble Yaw," where the jet rotated in mid-air, seeming to tumble while maintaining a high-speed ascent. The "Snap Rolls" displayed its rapid spins, while the "Vertical Charlie" saw the fighter jet shoot straight up, spiralling and leaving flaming trails in its wake.
In another iconic moment, Tejas fighter jets performed their signature "Red Eye Turn," a sharp, high-rate turn that demonstrated the aircraft's impressive agility and speed. This was followed by the "Snap Rolls" and a vertical climb to the backdrop of "Neruppuda," AR Rahman’s iconic tune from a Rajinikanth movie, cementing the pride of the nation in its homegrown aircraft.
Sarang Helicopter Display Team: A Crowd Favorite
The crowd’s excitement soared as the Sarang Helicopter Display Team took over the skies. Their Yodha formation, executed by six helicopters, was especially meaningful as Chennai-native Wing Commander Gokul Krishnan and Tamil Nadu’s "Thalapathy" Akash led the show. The helicopters performed mesmerising stunts like dolphin moves, diamond waves, and synchronised banking.
The heart-crossing manoeuvre where the helicopters emitted fuel smoke to form a heart in the sky, left the audience in awe. The grand finale saw the helicopters thank the Tamil Nadu audience by spelling "Y" in the sky, to the sound of Ajith Kumar’s “Surviva.”
A Spectacular Finale: Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team
The grand finale came with the Indian Air Force’s largest aircraft, the C17, flanked by the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team. This team, comprising nine aircraft, performed dazzling formations like the diamond formation and upside-down stunts. One of the team’s aircraft, piloted by Chennai’s own Group Captain Sidhesh Kartick, separated from the formation, performing solo stunts that amazed the crowd.
The show culminated in the team diving from great heights, leaving trails of smoke in the sky that formed the Indian tricolour.
A Historic Moment For Chennai
This air show was not only a visual treat, but also a historic moment, as Chennai set a new record for the world’s largest skyscraper event, earning a place in the Limca Book of Records.
The event ended with a helicopter filming the massive crowd, capturing a sea of umbrellas as thousands of spectators cheered for the Indian Air Force. With security provided by the Navy along the coast and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin in attendance, it was a day of pride and celebration for all.
The Impact Of The Chennai Air Show 2024
From the advanced aerial stunts of fighter jets to the heartfelt tribute by the Sarang Helicopters, the 2024 Chennai Air Show created an unforgettable experience. It united people in their admiration for the Indian Air Force’s skill, strength, and patriotism, leaving every person on Marina Beach with memories of soaring jets, dazzling formations and moments of true pride.