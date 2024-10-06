ETV Bharat / state

Chennai Air Show 2024: A Mesmerising Fire Filled Spectacle Over Marina Beach

Chennai: Chennai’s iconic Marina Beach witnessed a magnificent air show on Sunday as part of the Indian Air Force’s 92nd anniversary celebrations. With breathtaking stunts and dramatic manoeuvres, the event drew massive crowds, filling the skies with awe and excitement. This air show marks a significant moment for the city as it became part of an event that will enter the Limca Book of Records.

Opening With A Dramatic Rescue Operation

The air show began with a gripping hostage rescue operation performed by the IAF's Garud Commando team. This demonstration, simulating the neutralisation of anti-national elements, saw an AN-32 aircraft drop the pathfinders from the Akash Ganga team, led by Squadron Leader Lakshata Prashar. With precise coordination, Mi 17 V5 helicopters followed, slithering the commandos down to the target area.

Women Power In The Sky

The show proudly showcased women’s empowerment within the Indian Air Force with several women officers leading the way

Squadron leaders Bhawana Kanth and Avani Chaturvedi piloted the formidable Sukhoi Su-30MKI.

Squadron leader Mohana Singh took the reins of the HAL Tejas fighter jet.

Squadron leader Shivangi Singh flew the Rafale, while other women officers handled MiG-29s.

Their performances highlighted both skill and bravery inspiring the massive crowd gathered at Marina.

Airborne Action: Paratroopers To Helicopters

Paratroopers from the Akash Ganga team jumped from an AN-32 aircraft, descending swiftly to the target. These elite trainers, hailing from the Agra Air Force, showed unmatched precision as they landed. Mi 17 helicopters followed with commandos on board, flown by Wing Commanders Nagesh Kumar and Raju, who executed the slithering operations perfectly.

The rescue mission concluded with eight paratroopers of the Akash Ganga team, showcasing parachutes in the Indian tricolour, landing gracefully on the beach, symbolizing the victory of the mission.

Iconic Performances in the Sky:

Spectators were treated to a variety of aircraft showcasing their prowess, from slow-moving helicopters to supersonic fighter jets. One of the standout moments was the appearance of four Cheetah helicopters from Tambaram Flight Instructor School, with AR Rahman’s "Vande Mataram" playing in the background. The helicopters flew in formation, carrying the national flag and the IAF flag, creating goosebumps-inducing moments.